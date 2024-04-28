The Knicks showed their toughness again by beating the Sixers. They also showed they’re more balanced.

The sequence that sank the 76ers on Sunday afternoon, that may have swung this first-round series toward the Knicks for good, captured everything that has separated these teams through four breathtaking and bloodletting games.

Nico Batum rose up to dunk the basketball midway through the third quarter, and Josh Hart met him at the highest points of their leaps and blocked him cleanly. At the court’s opposite end, Jalen Brunson, just having reentered the game after spending a few minutes in the locker room with some kind of injury, lofted a rainmaking fadeaway floater over Joel Embiid to give the Knicks a five-point lead. Everything else that happened inside a rowdy and raucous Wells Fargo Center was immaterial, at least symbolically. Those two plays, back to back, said everything necessary about the Sixers’ 97-92 loss in Game 4, about the three-games-to-one deficit they now face, and the task ahead of them if they want to save their season.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers sit one loss away from elimination after 97-92 Game 4 loss to Knicks

It has become an oft-repeated assertion throughout this series that the Sixers are the more talented team but the Knicks are tougher. But through four games, in light of Brunson’s remarkable performance Sunday — 47 points, 10 assists — that assertion is only half-true. Yes, the Knicks are tougher, but from the top of their roster to the bottom, they’re as talented as the Sixers, if not more so in this sense: They have more players capable of contributing to their success. They have better balance.

They didn’t have their starting center, Mitchell Robinson, on Sunday — he missed the game with an ankle injury — and they won without him. Hell, they held Embiid to his worst game of the series: 27 points, just 19 shots, 12 misses. Brunson took the game over. Hart didn’t make a shot from the field yet was a pain in the Sixers’ rump all day: 17 rebounds, five assists, that dunk block of Batum. OG Anunoby had 16 points and 14 boards himself, a 6-foot-7 swingman making like Charles Oakley. Playing like that, in this kind of game … that’s talent, too.

The shame in Sunday’s outcome is that the series is likely to be shorter for it. Game 4 was exhausting and exhilarating to watch, and what has made this series great is easy to see. It’s the proximity of the two franchises, the antipathy between the two fan bases, the cross-market familiarity with the players — everybody in New York knows Embiid and Kyle Lowry, and everybody around here knows the Knicks’ Villanova guys — and the knife-fight style of basketball each team has been willing, even eager, to play. Put simply, what has made this series great is everything that the NBA for too long had not emphasized. The league has been about individual stars and Twitter/X trends and bubbling gossip over which teammates and opponents get along with which.

This matchup isn’t about any of that. It’s about something deeper and more demanding. And the Knicks have more players with more of those qualities than the Sixers. It’s that simple. The better team is winning. And, come Game 5 on Tuesday night, probably will.