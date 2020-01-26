In the first game to start since news surfaced of Kobe Bryant’s death, the Raptors and Spurs memorialized the NBA superstar and legendary Lower Merion graduate by letting the 24-second shot-clock run out on the first possession of the game.
According to the broadcast, the two teams agreed before the tip-off that they would let the shot clock run out to commemorate Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was reportedly killed in the crash as well.
Before the tip-off, the AT&T Center had a moment of silence for Bryant.
According to reports, the NBA weighed the decision to cancel games in wake of the tragic news, but the first game scheduled for the day between the Spurs and Raptors went on.