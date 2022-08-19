In Kobe Bryant, LeRoy McCarthy has found his next project.

McCarthy, who works as a location scout for feature films and TV and was the driving force behind renaming stretches of Philly roadways in honor of legendary journalist Ed Bradley and hometown hip-hop group, The Roots now has his efforts set on renaming an intersection in Overbrook after basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

McCarthy says he is working to make the intersection of North 60th Street and Lancaster Avenues renamed Kobe Bryant Drive and Gianna Bryant Way.

The intersection is symbolic, as 60th Street heading South leads to Tustin Playground, the basketball courts credited for honing Bryant’s skills in Philadelphia. McCarthy said he’s in talks with Council member Curtis Jones to consider drafting a resolution to rename the stretch from 60th and Lancaster Avenue to Tustin Playground, Gianna Bryant Way.

As for Kobe Bryant Drive, the plan is to start on the Lancaster Avenue side of 60th, but have the stretch ideally run west to City Line Avenue. With Lancaster Avenue being a state route, that is a separate conversation McCarthy says is ongoing with State Sen. Vincent Hughes, whom he worked with on Bradley’s historical marker in 2015.

McCarthy’s idyllic vision is for Kobe Bryant Drive to extend beyond City Avenue into Lower Merion Township, ultimately ending at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Church Road, the latter of which leads to Lower Merion High School, Kobe’s alma mater.

However, that consideration would need to come from State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti’s office, whose oversight determines what would happen along any stretch of Lancaster Avenue past City Avenue and up to Church Road.

Inquiries for comment from the offices of Jones and Hughes were unsuccessful.

“Since he passed away, I always wondered how I could use my talents as a location manager and film and television to connect it to things that I like, like hip-hop and sports?” McCarthy told The Inquirer. When I saw that the Bryant family worked with [Philadelphia Parks and Recreation] to put up the mural and revitalize the basketball court at Tustin, I thought, ‘What else could be done?’

“I have a working relationship with Vincent Hughes’ office [from] when we dedicated a historical marker for Bradley. And so just following up on that success, I reached out to his office again to ask about possibly honoring Kobe Bryant with a street name. And then when I reached out to Curtis Jones Jr.’s office, they were receptive to the idea as well. At this point, it’s almost a matter of seeing how this cannot happen.”

Bryant’s death at the age of 41 shocked the world in 2020, when his chartered helicopter crashed into the hills in Calabasas, Calif., killing nine including his daughter Gianna.

On Friday, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, testified in a Los Angeles courtroom, chiding those who released graphic imagery of the crash site, marking an emotional day in a legal saga that had been ongoing since the accident. All of this falls ahead of Aug. 24, known nationwide as “Kobe Bryant Day.”

“There’s a lot of symbolism in naming this road Kobe Bryant Drive,” said McCarthy. “Kobe is known for having Mamba Mentality, which was the driving force of all his success. It’s also a basketball term that fits great with the naming of the street.

“Kobe brought a lot of pride to Philadelphia representing the city, although he [lived] on the Main Line. But he still is, and will be forever known as a Philadelphia guy,” McCarthy said. “Something like this would be not just appreciated locally, but state and nationwide.”