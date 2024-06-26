NBA draft news: Sixers picks, potential trade options, prospects to watch, and more
The 2024 NBA draft gets underway tonight — but the action started a night early with the Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Nets for Bojan Bogdanovic and a bevy of picks.
The NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN) at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. For the first time, it will be a two-day event, with the first round on Wednesday night and the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. Here's what you need to know.
The Sixers currently have two picks — one in the first round (No. 16 overall) and one in the second (No. 41 overall) — but that could change if Daryl Morey tries to trade for a veteran.
One veteran possibility is Brandon Ingram, who columnist Marcus Hayes thinks is worth at least the Sixers first-round pick.
Former Villanova star Mikal Bridges was traded from the Nets to the Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and six draft picks, including five firsts. It's a new level of disaster for the Sixers, writes David Murphy.
If the Sixers keep the No. 16 pick, some names to watch include Rob Dillingham (Kentucky), Isaiah Collier (USC), and Zach Edey (Purdue), according to Keith Pompey.
'Nova Knicks add another Wildcat with trade for Mikal Bridges
Apparently, three wasn't enough for the 'Nova Knicks.
Already with a trio of former Wildcats on the roster in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, the Knicks added yet another Jay Wright product on Tuesday night when they traded Bojan Bogdanovic and six draft picks, including four unprotected first-round picks, to the Brooklyn Nets.
'All options are on the table' for Daryl Morey at the draft, including trades
The NBA’s offseason player movement got underway last week, when the Chicago Bulls traded coveted defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for young point guard Josh Giddey.
This week’s draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in New York, is also ripe for such moves for the 76ers. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey acknowledged as much during last month’s end-of-season news conference, saying trading the 16th overall pick is one of “all options on the table” while entering this piece of a critical summer.
Sixers big board: Six options if they stay at No. 16
The 76ers have options with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Sitting in the driver’s seat for the first time under president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, they can trade the pick for a veteran player, trade back and collect assets, or keep the selection and take a player.
Morey shared that every scenario is on the table. For our purposes, The Inquirer will operate under the assumption that the Sixers will keep the pick. Here’s a look at six players they’d take on Day 1 of the two-day draft, from June 26-27.
Hayes: The draft stinks. The Sixers should trade for Brandon Ingram.
They currently have two significant players under contract: Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That will change by the end of the week.
The draft starts Wednesday night. The draft pool stinks. The Sixers hold pick No. 16, and there is no player likely to be available who will help them, materially, within the next three seasons; Bub Carrington ain’t the answer, despite what your buddies from Pitt tell you. For that matter, even if the Sixers traded up, there is no player likely to be there between, say, Nos. 5 and 10 that would quickly move the needle, and I love Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht.
NBA Draft: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream
The NBA draft begins Wednesday, and for the first time it will be divided over two days.
The first round of the draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, while the second round will take place on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.
2024 NBA draft: First-round draft order
The Atlanta Hawks have the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1975 after winning the draft lottery despite having just a 3% chance to win. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have two picks in the top 10 (No. 4 and No. 8) and the Portland Trail Blazers have two lottery picks (No. 7 and No. 14).
Unlike last year, there is no consensus about who will end up taken by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 1 overall pick. Among the top prospects are 6-foot-8 French forward Zaccharie Risacher, 19-year-old French prospect Alex Sarr, UConn center Donovan Clingan, and Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.