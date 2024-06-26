NBA draft news: Sixers picks, potential trade options, prospects to watch, and more

'All options are on the table' for Daryl Morey at the draft, including trades

The NBA’s offseason player movement got underway last week, when the Chicago Bulls traded coveted defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for young point guard Josh Giddey.

This week’s draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in New York, is also ripe for such moves for the 76ers. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey acknowledged as much during last month’s end-of-season news conference, saying trading the 16th overall pick is one of “all options on the table” while entering this piece of a critical summer.