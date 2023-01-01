NBA draft: Jared McCain analysis and stats; second round order, start time, and more

Start time and how to watch the second round of the NBA draft

The second (and final) round of the NBA draft begins a bit earlier than some might expect, with it officially getting underway at 4 p.m. on Thursday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will air on ESPN and be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.

For the third straight year (and the second straight day) ESPN's draft coverage will be hosted by NBA Today's Malika Andrews. She’ll be joined by Jay Bilas, Richard Jefferson, and Andraya Carter. Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will also be on the broadcast.

— Matt Mullin