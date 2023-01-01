NBA draft: Jared McCain analysis and stats; second round order, start time, and more
The Sixers actually used their first-round pick, selecting Duke guard Jared McCain. Will they make another pick in Round 2?
The second round of the NBA draft begins Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. (ESPN). The Sixers have the 11th pick of the day (41st overall).
In Wednesday night's first round, the Sixers selected Duke guard Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick. McCain shares some attributes with Steph Curry, writes David Murphy.
Why did the Sixers pick McCain? His combination of skills is "rare," Daryl Morey said.
What else do you need to know about McCain — both on and off the court? We break it down here.
Next on the calendar is NBA free agency, which begins Sunday night. Take your turn as GM and play our Sixers roster builder — but be sure to stay under the cap.
Start time and how to watch the second round of the NBA draft
The second (and final) round of the NBA draft begins a bit earlier than some might expect, with it officially getting underway at 4 p.m. on Thursday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will air on ESPN and be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com.
For the third straight year (and the second straight day) ESPN's draft coverage will be hosted by NBA Today's Malika Andrews. She’ll be joined by Jay Bilas, Richard Jefferson, and Andraya Carter. Insider Adrian Wojnarowski will also be on the broadcast.
— Matt Mullin
Who is Jared McCain? Stats, highlights, and his large social media presence
The 76ers drafted Duke guard Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
McCain, 20, averaged 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his one-and-done season with the Blue Devils. He showed off his long-range prowess with a 41.4% clip from the three-point line on 5.8 attempts per game last season. ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas called him “one of the best shooters in this entire draft class.” McCain can also rebound the ball better than most players his size, having corralled double-digit rebounds in six different games at Duke.
Daryl Morey was 'surprised' Jared McCain was still on the board
Daryl Morey said weeks ago that “all options [were] on the table” as the 76ers entered the NBA draft.
So much so that, before they made their pick at No. 16 Wednesday night, the lead executive said he was considering trading for an established player that was “pretty interesting.”
Skip the rest of the draft and play GM with our free agency game
This offseason is setting up to be one of the busiest imaginable for the Sixers, who currently have just one starter under contract for next season, Joel Embiid, and only two other players under contract. In other words, Daryl Morey has some work to do.
With free agency about to start, we’ve identified more than 50 players, from the top available names to potential trade options, and assigned an estimated value to each.
Here's the order of picks for the second round of the draft
The Sixers currently hold the 11th pick of the day, 41st overall. Here's a look at the full draft order for today's second round.
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET)
32. Utah Jazz (via WSH)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)
35. San Antonio Spurs
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)
38. New York Knicks (via UTAH)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)
43. Miami Heat
44. Houston Rockets (via GS)
45. Sacramento Kings
46. LA Clippers (via IND)
47. Orlando Magic
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)
49. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
50. Indiana Pacers (via NO)
51. Washington Wizards (via PHX)
52. Golden State Warriors (via MIL)
53. Detroit Pistons (via NY)
54. Boston Celtics (via DAL)
55. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
56. Denver Nuggets (via MIN)
57. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)
58. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)