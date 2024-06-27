Sixers select UCLA big man Adem Bona with 41st in second round of NBA draft

Could Adem Bona be a valued NBA-ready rookie capable of providing depth for the 76ers? It appears that the team hopes so.

The Sixers used the 41st overall pick on the former UCLA big man during Thursday’s second-round portion of the NBA draft at ESPN Seaport District Studios in Manhattan.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder averaged 12.4 points this past season.

This comes after the Sixers selected Jared McCain at No. 16 in the first-round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The Sixers were forced to forfeit their original second-round pick for violating the league free-agency tampering rules. Two summers ago, they engaged in discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the start of free agency.