Sixers-Knicks news: Joel Embiid injury updates; today's game won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia
A win and the Sixers will tie their playoff series against the Knicks with three games remaining.
The Philadelphia 76ers will play the New York Knicks in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks lead the series 2-1.
The start time for today's game is 1 p.m. on ABC. Unlike previous games, it won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid is once again listed as questionable, but is expected to play. In addition to his knee, Embiid is battling a mild case of Bell’s palsy.
Sixers know they need to 'grit it out' against Knicks tonight
The 76ers’ confidence is high.
They know they could have won Game 1 and realize they should have won Game 2 of the best-of-seven first-round series against the New York Knicks. So after Thursday’s Game 3 victory, the Sixers believe they’re the better team heading into Sunday’s matchup in Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center (1 p.m., ABC, ESPN).
Joel Embiid injury updates
For the fourth consecutive game in this playoff series, Sixers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday against the New York Knicks.
Despite battling a mild case of Bell's palsy and still recovering from knee surgery, Embiid scored 50 points to propel the Sixers to their Game 3 win Thursday night.
Sixers-Knicks playoff schedule
Game 1: Knicks 111, Sixers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, Sixers 101
Game 3: Sixers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Sixers vs. Knicks, Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Sixers at Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 6: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, May 2, TBD (TBD)
Game 7: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, May 4, TBD (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
– Rob Tornoe
76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, how to watch and stream Game 4
Good luck trying to find today's 76ers game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Unlike the previous three games in their first-round playoff series, Game 4 between the Sixers and New York Knicks won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
Here's how things stack up in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday:
(No. 1) Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead on the (No. 8) Miami Heat.
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers and (No. 5) Orlando Magic are tied 2-2.
(No. 6) Indiana Pacers have a 2-1 lead on the (No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks.
(No. 2) New York Knicks have a 2-1 lead on the (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers.
2024 NBA playoffs schedule
Conference semifinals: Begin May 6 or 7, but could end up starting as early as May 4, depending on the results from the first round (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
Conference finals: Begin May 21 or 22, but could begin as soon as May 19. (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
NBA Finals: Begin June 6 (ABC)