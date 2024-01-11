‘I would be nothing without this city’: Marcus Morris Sr. receives a key to the city of Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Hall had some high-profile guests on Thursday, when 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. received a key to the city with his teammates on hand to celebrate.

The city council resolution to honor Morris for his contributions to his hometown community was passed unanimously last year. Morris, who hails from North Philadelphia, is a cofounder of the Family Over Everything Foundation, an organization that provides programs for youth in underserved communities.

“I know they’re saying thank you to me, but I’m saying thank you to y’all,” Morris said. “Because, Philly, I would be nothing without this city. Any team I’ve ever been on, any time I’ve been announced, they always say ‘from North Philadelphia.’ ”

Marcus’ twin brother, Markieff Morris, who partners with him on many of his philanthropic efforts, also was honored. Markieff is a forward with the Mavericks, and with Dallas hosting the Knicks on Thursday night, he joined in the ceremony via FaceTime.

City council member Isaiah Thomas organized the event, and Morris’ friends and family members, as well as local politicians, spoke to the assembled guests about his impact on the community.

“We are [a] basketball city all the way through and through,” Thomas said. “... Mark my words. Nobody, nobody from Philly puts on for this city like the Morris twins. Nobody.”

Morris was acquired by the Sixers as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade. He spent time with six other NBA teams before returning to play for his hometown this past November. But even before making his professional homecoming, Morris has been ingrained in the fabric of the Philadelphia basketball scene. As high school students, the Morris twins played at Prep Charter and won two PIAA Class AA state championships.

The Morris twins also are fixtures at the Danny Rumph Classic, a semiprofessional charity basketball tournament that raises money and awareness for sudden cardiac arrest. Marcus and Markeiff won the championship in 2022 with Team FOE, which also starred Tyrese Maxey.

“He was recently moved to the 76ers in more than just a sports trade,” Pennsylvania state senator Jimmy Dillon said. “It was an opportunity for him to have a homecoming, and make a commitment and make a difference in each one of our neighborhoods.”

Morris’ Sixers teammates, including Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Maxey, plus coach Nick Nurse, sat in a special section next to the podium. An emotional Morris and his mother, Thomasine, accepted the plaque and a miniature liberty bell together.

“I represent my city anywhere I go,” Morris said. “... Basketball gave me a platform to be able to help people. My family, my friends, the people around me, everybody has had a part in my career. I’m thankful for that, very thankful for that.”