BOSTON — Here’s my look at three things that stood out during the 76ers’ 126-117 season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at T.D. Garden. The first thing, Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter explosion, doomed the Sixers. A second thing, Matisse Thybulle playing just 23 seconds, gave the Sixers a huge disadvantage. And a third thing, the Sixers’ solid foul shooting, kept things competitive for a while.

» READ MORE: Sixers fall 126-117 to Celtics after sluggish showing in NBA season opener

Tatum’s third-quarter

The Celtics forward scored 17 of his 35 points in the third quarter on 7-for-9 shooting.

Tatum appeared unstoppable in the quarter while scoring on fadeways, running layups, finger rolls and stepback three-pointers.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pounder had his way with P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris and whoever else guarded him. His performance basically took the competitive life out of the Sixers.

Matisse’s seconds

Thybulle is not only the Sixers’ best perimeter defender, he’s one of the NBA’s best defenders. However, the two-time second-team All-Defensive selection played just 23 seconds against the Celtics. He entered the game with 21.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter only to leave with 1.5 seconds left. Then he came in for three seconds in the third quarter.

The Sixers could have really used his defense on a night that Tatum and Jaylen Brown torched them for 35 points each. The Celtics also had a 24-2 advantage in transition baskets.

» READ MORE: Happy and healthy, James Harden is enjoying fresh start with Sixers: ‘It’s relief. It’s like, let’s just go hoop.’

One has to wonder if coach Doc Rivers and his staff regret not playing Thybulle when Philly was in need of a better defensive presence.

Foul shooting

This is one of the few things the Sixers did successfully against Boston. They made 24 of 28 foul shots for 85.7%. James made all 12 of his free throws, while Embiid went 7-for-9. Tyrese Maxey made all three of foul shots. And Tobias Harris and Danuel House Jr. both went 1-for-2.

Uneven halves

Tobias Harris finished with 18 points.

The Sixers power scored 14 on 5-for-8 shooting in the first half. However, he cooled off after intermission with four points on 2-for-6 shooting. Even that’s misleading because his two second-half baskets came in the final minute with the game already decided.

Best statistic

This goes to the Celtics shooting 71.4% in the third quarter.

Worst statistic

This goes to the Sixers producing just two fast break points.