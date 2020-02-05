Weakness: (1) Antetokounmpo is an improved, but still below average three-point shooter and a poor free-throw shooter. Teams will give him the Ben Simmons treatment – fouling him down the stretch in close games to see if he can beat them at the free-throw line. (2) The Bucks are in the middle of the pact in committing turnovers and could improve in that area. (3) Two starters, guard Wes Matthews and center Brook Lopez have been inconsistent this season and will need to pick up their play in the postseason.