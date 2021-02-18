The NBA and National Basketball Players Association finally made it official.
The league announced Thursday that it will hold the 2021 All-Star Game on March 7 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Inquirer reported on Jan 31 that the two sides were involved in ongoing discussions.
“NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “In addition to the festivities on the court, the All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCU’s play in our communities and focus attention and resources on COVID-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable.”
The NBA and NBPA will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They will also support and bring awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.
The All-Star event will begin Skills Challenge and the 3-point Challenge at 6:30 p.m. on March 7. The 70th All-Star Game will start at 8 p.m., with the Slam Dunk Contest taking place at halftime.
Participating players will undergo strict NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The league will provide private transportation (chartered flight or car service) to Atlanta for players and their guests on March 6. They will leave Atlanta via private transportation after the March 7 game. Players and quests must remain in their hotels outside of participating in All-Star festivities. The players and their guests must test daily for COVID-19 and take an additional test on March 7 prior to the All-Star events.
The format of the All-Star Game will be the same as last season. Teams will compete to win the first, second and third quarters before reaching a final target score during an untimed fourth quarter.
The All-Star Game was originally scheduled for Feb. 14 in Indianapolis. The Pacers are expected to host NBA All-Star weekend Feb. 16-18, 2024.
The NBA’s first half of the season is scheduled to end on March 4. The second half of the NBA season is scheduled to run from March 11 to May 16.
Joel Embiid is a lock to earn an All-Star berth while Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons are also considered candidates for a spot on the Eastern Conference team.