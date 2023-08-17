Here’s where the Sixers’ championship odds stand after the NBA’s 2023-24 schedule release

NBA schedule release day is here, but all eyes locally are on James Harden, after he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” while vowing to never be a part of a team Morey is running.

While the Harden controversy is far from over, the 76ers, along with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, will begin their season in Milwaukee on Oct. 26, facing the Bucks in a prime-time matchup.

Their first crack at a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics will come early in the calendar, a Nov. 6 meeting in Philadelphia after the 76ers bowed out in Game 7 after taking a 3-2 lead in that series. We also found out late last week that the 76ers will have a Christmas Day showdown with Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami.

Shortly after the Denver Nuggets won this year’s NBA title, the 76ers opened with the fifth-best betting odds to win it all at 12/1, tied with the Lakers and Warriors.

Advertisement

Now that the full 2023-24 NBA schedule is out, here’s a look at the 76ers’ title odds, along with their odds to win the newly formed in-season tournament that culminates in Las Vegas in December.

» READ MORE: Nationally televised marquee matchups with Bucks and Nuggets highlight Sixers’ 2023-24 schedule

Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

2024 NBA championship odds (FanDuel)

Celtics: +470 Nuggets: +480 Bucks: +600 Suns: +650 Heat: +1000 Warriors: +1400 Lakers: +1500 76ers: +1700 Cavaliers: +2000 Clippers: +2000 Mavericks: +2400 Grizzlies: +3000 Pelicans: +4700 Kings: +5000 Knicks: +5500 Hawks: +7500 Thunder: +8500 Timberwolves: +8500 Raptors: +10000 Nets: +10000 Bulls: +13000 Trail Blazers: +25000 Jazz: +25000 Pacers: +25000 Spurs: +25000 Magic: +35000 Rockets: +35000 Wizards: +50000 Hornets: +50000 Pistons: +50000

The 76ers at 17/1 odds to win the championship have remained steady since Harden requested a trade from Philadelphia in June. Despite the offseason drama, oddsmakers still have the 76ers among the top eight in odds to win the NBA title, but they remain behind Eastern Conference foes in the Celtics (the favorites to win the NBA title), the Bucks, and the Heat.

The Sixers’ chances of winning the in-season tournament, though, look more promising.

» READ MORE: NBA’s high-tech partnership with Sportradar could change the face of in-game betting, and soon

East Group A in-season tournament winner odds (FanDuel)

76ers: +135 Cavaliers: +175 Hawks: +500 Pacers: +650 Pistons: +1600

There’s no denying that the 76ers got a favorable pairing when it comes to their tournament pool. With the Cavaliers seemingly the biggest threats to the Sixers, oddsmakers see the Joel Embiid-led 76ers as the favorites to come out of East Group A.

Meanwhile, the Bucks and Heat will battle it out in East Group B, though the Celtics have no real threat in East Group C, with teams like the Nets and Raptors as the next contenders in their respective grouping.

76ers will open tournament play with the Pistons in Detroit on Nov. 10, then the Pacers on Nov. 14 in Philadelphia, the Hawks in Atlanta on Nov. 17 and finish with the Cavaliers in Philly on Nov. 21 in what could be the group-clinching game for either team.

The Sixers are tied for sixth-best odds to win the NBA in-season tournament championship, alongside the Cavaliers and Lakers, all valued at +1400. They are behind the Celtics (+800), Nuggets (+1100), Bucks (+1100), Suns (+1200), and Warriors (+1300).

» READ MORE: Sixers will begin the NBA’s first in-season tournament against the Pistons on Nov. 10

Look-ahead lines for NBA season

76ers at Bucks (Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. on TNT)

Point spread: 76ers (+4.5) @ Bucks (-4.5) Money line: 76ers (+158) @ Bucks (-188) Total: N/A

76ers at Heat (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. on ESPN)