Here’s where the Sixers’ championship odds stand after the NBA’s 2023-24 schedule release
The 76ers have uncertainty with James Harden, but here's where they stand in the NBA futures odds.
NBA schedule release day is here, but all eyes locally are on James Harden, after he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” while vowing to never be a part of a team Morey is running.
While the Harden controversy is far from over, the 76ers, along with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, will begin their season in Milwaukee on Oct. 26, facing the Bucks in a prime-time matchup.
Their first crack at a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics will come early in the calendar, a Nov. 6 meeting in Philadelphia after the 76ers bowed out in Game 7 after taking a 3-2 lead in that series. We also found out late last week that the 76ers will have a Christmas Day showdown with Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami.
Shortly after the Denver Nuggets won this year’s NBA title, the 76ers opened with the fifth-best betting odds to win it all at 12/1, tied with the Lakers and Warriors.
Now that the full 2023-24 NBA schedule is out, here’s a look at the 76ers’ title odds, along with their odds to win the newly formed in-season tournament that culminates in Las Vegas in December.
2024 NBA championship odds (FanDuel)
Celtics: +470
Nuggets: +480
Bucks: +600
Suns: +650
Heat: +1000
Warriors: +1400
Lakers: +1500
76ers: +1700
Cavaliers: +2000
Clippers: +2000
Mavericks: +2400
Grizzlies: +3000
Pelicans: +4700
Kings: +5000
Knicks: +5500
Hawks: +7500
Thunder: +8500
Timberwolves: +8500
Raptors: +10000
Nets: +10000
Bulls: +13000
Trail Blazers: +25000
Jazz: +25000
Pacers: +25000
Spurs: +25000
Magic: +35000
Rockets: +35000
Wizards: +50000
Hornets: +50000
Pistons: +50000
The 76ers at 17/1 odds to win the championship have remained steady since Harden requested a trade from Philadelphia in June. Despite the offseason drama, oddsmakers still have the 76ers among the top eight in odds to win the NBA title, but they remain behind Eastern Conference foes in the Celtics (the favorites to win the NBA title), the Bucks, and the Heat.
The Sixers’ chances of winning the in-season tournament, though, look more promising.
East Group A in-season tournament winner odds (FanDuel)
76ers: +135
Cavaliers: +175
Hawks: +500
Pacers: +650
Pistons: +1600
There’s no denying that the 76ers got a favorable pairing when it comes to their tournament pool. With the Cavaliers seemingly the biggest threats to the Sixers, oddsmakers see the Joel Embiid-led 76ers as the favorites to come out of East Group A.
Meanwhile, the Bucks and Heat will battle it out in East Group B, though the Celtics have no real threat in East Group C, with teams like the Nets and Raptors as the next contenders in their respective grouping.
76ers will open tournament play with the Pistons in Detroit on Nov. 10, then the Pacers on Nov. 14 in Philadelphia, the Hawks in Atlanta on Nov. 17 and finish with the Cavaliers in Philly on Nov. 21 in what could be the group-clinching game for either team.
The Sixers are tied for sixth-best odds to win the NBA in-season tournament championship, alongside the Cavaliers and Lakers, all valued at +1400. They are behind the Celtics (+800), Nuggets (+1100), Bucks (+1100), Suns (+1200), and Warriors (+1300).
Look-ahead lines for NBA season
76ers at Bucks (Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. on TNT)
Point spread: 76ers (+4.5) @ Bucks (-4.5)
Money line: 76ers (+158) @ Bucks (-188)
Total: N/A
76ers at Heat (Dec. 25, 8 p.m. on ESPN)
Point spread: 76ers (+3) @ Heat (-3)
Money line: 76ers (+122) @ Heat (-144)
Total: N/A