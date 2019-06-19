The 2019 NBA draft will be held on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV/streaming: ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV, ESPN App.

Sixers’ picks: The Sixers have the 24th overall pick in the first round and four picks in the second round (Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54). As always, expect trades.

What they’re looking for

Sixers’ beat writer Keith Pompey wrote recently, “[The Sixers] want someone who can immediately contribute. And they want that player to be able to stretch the floor, bring a defensive mind-set, play hard and display a maturity that enables him to fit and know his role.”

Some mocks of Sixers at No. 24

Sarah Todd/Inquirer: Matisse Thybulle, SG, 6-5, Washington

CBSSports.com: Ty Jerome, SG, 6-5, Virginia

NBADraft.net: Ty Jerome, SG, 6-5, Virginia

SI.com: Matisse Thybulle, SG, 6-5, Washington

Notable past picks

Some of the interesting players selected in previous years at the spots the Sixers are picking (for now) on Thursday.

No. 24 picks: Kyle Lowry, 2006; Terry Porter, 1985; Latrell Sprewell, 1992; Derek Fisher 1996; Keith Herron, 1978.

No. 33: Jalen Brunson, 2018; Happy Hairston, 1964; Bob Love, 1965; Dante Cunningham 2009; Donald Hodge, 1991.

No. 34: Mario Chalmers, 2008; Tony Costner, 1984.

No. 42: Stephen Jackson, 1997; Matt Geiger, 1992, Harvey Catchings, 1974.

No. 54: Sam Mitchell, 1985; Cheese Johnson, 1979.

FIRST ROUND ORDER

As of June 18, 11 a.m.

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. New Orleans

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston

21. Oklahoma City

23. Utah

24. Sixers

25. Portland

26. Cleveland

27. Brooklyn

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio

30. Milwaukee