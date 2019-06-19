The 2019 NBA draft will be held on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know:
When: Thursday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn
TV/streaming: ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV, ESPN App.
Sixers’ picks: The Sixers have the 24th overall pick in the first round and four picks in the second round (Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54). As always, expect trades.
Sixers’ beat writer Keith Pompey wrote recently, “[The Sixers] want someone who can immediately contribute. And they want that player to be able to stretch the floor, bring a defensive mind-set, play hard and display a maturity that enables him to fit and know his role.”
Sarah Todd/Inquirer: Matisse Thybulle, SG, 6-5, Washington
CBSSports.com: Ty Jerome, SG, 6-5, Virginia
NBADraft.net: Ty Jerome, SG, 6-5, Virginia
SI.com: Matisse Thybulle, SG, 6-5, Washington
Some of the interesting players selected in previous years at the spots the Sixers are picking (for now) on Thursday.
No. 24 picks: Kyle Lowry, 2006; Terry Porter, 1985; Latrell Sprewell, 1992; Derek Fisher 1996; Keith Herron, 1978.
No. 33: Jalen Brunson, 2018; Happy Hairston, 1964; Bob Love, 1965; Dante Cunningham 2009; Donald Hodge, 1991.
No. 34: Mario Chalmers, 2008; Tony Costner, 1984.
No. 42: Stephen Jackson, 1997; Matt Geiger, 1992, Harvey Catchings, 1974.
No. 54: Sam Mitchell, 1985; Cheese Johnson, 1979.
Source: Basketball-Reference.com
As of June 18, 11 a.m.
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. New Orleans
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston
21. Oklahoma City
23. Utah
24. Sixers
25. Portland
26. Cleveland
27. Brooklyn
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio
30. Milwaukee