The NBA and NBA National Basketball Players Association announced that 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus among the 302 tests that were administered on Tuesday.
Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until satisfying public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.
There are 22 teams, including the 76ers, gearing up to resume the NBA’s season at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Teams will depart on July 7, 8 or 9, and the first games are scheduled to begin on July 30.
When contacted by The Inquirer, a Sixers official said that the team is following league protocol and not sharing any information about the recent testing.
In March, the Sixers announced that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. Those three members have recovered, according to the Sixers.