Giving up this early on him would be a major gamble, especially with all the versatility he has on both ends of the floor. Even if he never is willing to shoot from the perimeter, he can still be a contributing player, but will never reach his full potential. There is still a lot he contributes on the offensive and defensive end, and the Sixers will likely hope that Rivers will be able to help Simmons reach that next level that will only come with his willingness to shoot more from the outside.