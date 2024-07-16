KJ Martin hopes to find better fit with Sixers this time around: ‘It just feels like the right situation’

LAS VEGAS — At the conclusion of last season, KJ Martin was unsure if he wanted to return to the 76ers.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder was looking for an opportunity to get substantial playing time. So he wanted to keep his options open.

Advertisement

But he ultimately signed a two-year, $16 million contract to remain with the Sixers on Monday.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse pleased with Sixers’ offseason revamp: ‘We certainly had a great summer’

So what happened?

“The roster was open,” he said to The Inquirer at the NBA Summer League. “So it was obviously a possibility. My agent spoke to the front office, and they obviously spoke highly of me. So that was a big part of it, and looking where the dominoes fell, it just felt like the right situation [after Paul George] came and they really don’t have a lot of fours.”

While undersized, Martin is the only listed power forward on the Sixers’ roster. The team has interest in signing former Sixers power forward and North Philly native Marcus Morris in free agency.

But the squad is loaded with a bunch of wings and perimeter players for now, creating an opportunity for Martin to get playing time.

“For me coming in this year, I’m just going to obviously do what I can to try to start,” he said. “But if not, I’m going to come off the bench, try to do what I can to be sixth man of the year.”

The Sixers originally acquired the 23-year-old from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Nov. 1 blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to his hometown Clippers.

Martin averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 58 games with two starts for the Sixers this past season. Martin blossomed into a key rotation player late in the season because of injuries.

» READ MORE: Justin Edwards remains undaunted after going undrafted: ‘I was the best player in the draft’

He averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in back-to-back road games against the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

But he followed that by missing the final three games of the season with a toe injury. Martin was back out of the rotation in the Sixers’ first-round series against the New York Knicks.

For his career, Martin has averages of 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 266 career games over four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Clippers, and Sixers.

“My goal this year is going out and competing at a high level,” he said. “Obviously, playing with Tyrese [Maxey] and Joel [Embiid] last year, and PG I played with also [in Los Angeles], so just really feeding off those guys. Now it’s going to be hard for teams to guard.

“What are you going to double team Joel, and leave PG open or Tyrese? What are you going to do? So I feel like me and the other guys are going to find our way to fit in and do what we can.”

There’s no guarantee that Martin will remain on the team throughout the season. He will become trade eligible on Jan. 15. His contract can be used to acquire a missing piece prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

But Martin thinks his versatile, athletic, grimy, in-your-face style of play will benefit the Sixers. That’s one of the reasons why he signed.

» READ MORE: Jared McCain’s shooting woes continue as Sixers fall to Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League

“You see those guys and what we will need in a four man,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t need a guy out there like Tyrese, Joel and PG. They’re going to have the ball most of the time.

“So now you need guys that can kind of play off the ball, do little things. Obviously, I can play the four, I can play the dunker, I can be a screener in certain situations, so it just feels right. It just feels like the right situation.”