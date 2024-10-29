Paul George went sneaker shopping at Lapstone & Hammer. Here’s what he got.

Paul George has been sidelined by a knee injury and has yet to lace up his sneakers in the regular season, but the Sixers forward did make an appearance on the most recent episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma. The pair visited Philly’s own Lapstone & Hammer — located at 11th and Chestnut Streets — for the latest sneaker haul.

As George was shopping — walking away with over $1,000 worth of sneakers — La Puma asked the nine-time All-Star several questions surrounding his signature Nike PG shoe line and being on the cover of “NBA 2K17.” They also discussed a conspiracy theory surrounding the former Los Angeles Clippers forward wearing the “Philly” Kobe 4s.

The ‘Philly’ Kobe 4 conspiracy theory

A conspiracy theory developed earlier this year after Paul George wore the “Philly” Nike Kobe 4 Protros during his final game with the Clippers in their first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

After George’s decision was announced that he would be joining the 76ers, fans began to suspect that George already planned on going to Philly before the offseason, choosing to overlook the fact that the Philly colorway was a perfect match for the Clippers uniforms.

George laughed and denied the theory, explaining his decision behind wearing the sneakers.

“I saw the conspiracy, but nah,” George said. “I was wearing those pretty much all series long. … The 4s are probably one of my favorite Kobes; it just worked out that way. There was nothing behind it. There was no planning ahead. I didn’t even know Philly was an option when I was finishing [the season]. I thought I was going to be a Clipper for the rest of my career. So I thought that was how it was going to play out anyway. It had nothing to do with Philly, but Philly fans ran with it.”

Ranking PG’s signature sneaker

George’s first signature sneaker, the Nike PG 1, was released in February 2017. Since then, the shoe has grown in popularity with athletes across the league playing in the lightweight, highly functional silhouette. When asked where he ranks his sneaker catalog, the All-Star said his line needs to be in the “top-five.”

“I got to be up there,” George said. “I know Kyrie [Irving]’s were super comfortable, LeBron [James] had some bangers, Kobe [Bryant] obviously has some bangers … You just look at years and years of whether it is college guys or NBA guys, turn on the TV, and you can spot at least two or three people with my sneakers.”

Gamer PG

When George isn’t hooping on the court, he’s an avid gamer. Growing up, he was obsessed with PlayStation, so it was a dream come true when PlayStation and Nike partnered up for his one-of-a-kind sneaker line.

“The PG 2s was the first PlayStation collab that kind of jump-started the partnership,” George said. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of PlayStation so it was dope to even share this moment with them.”

Another dream come true for the All-Star was being on the cover of “NBA 2K17.” So it was no surprise when La Puma asked him what his favorite NBA2K cover was that he responded with, “2K17, for sure.”

What did George cop?

For a total of $790, George walked out of Lapstone & Hammer with the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Howard University” ($140), Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” ($140), Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 “White/Black” ($115), CDG Play X Converse Chuck 70 High ($130), Nike Air Max 1 Essential PRM ($150), and Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 “White/White” ($115).

Before George left, Lapstone & Hammer owner Brian Nadav showed some Brotherly Love to the newest Sixer, gifting him with three pairs of sneakers — the Air Jordan 12 “Cherry,” Air Jordan 11 “Concord,” and Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” — increasing the value of his haul to over $1,000.

