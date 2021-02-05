The Nets proved that they can beat the best and lose to the worst in less than a week. On Sunday, the Nets lost 149-146 (in regulation no less) at Washington. Harden missed the game with a thigh contusion. On Tuesday, the Nets earned a 124-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Irving scored 39 points, Durant added 28, and Harden totaled 23 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds. Washington is ranked last in the most recent Inquirer NBA power rankings, and the Clippers are ranked first.