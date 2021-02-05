One loss, a bad one at that, has sparked plenty of questions about the 76ers.
Thursday’s 121-105 loss to the banged-up Portland Trail Blazers not only snapped a four-game winning streak, it raised concerns about the Sixers’ health and scoring depth.
Ben Simmons was sidelined with a left calf strain, missing his third game of the season. Joel Embiid suffered a hyperextended right knee in the first quarter but returned to score 25 points of his 37 points in the second quarter. Seth Curry became ill and didn’t return after halftime.
Embiid acknowledged after the game that much will depend on how he feels the next day. Coach Doc Rivers said the aftereffects of COVID could be a reason Curry has been sluggish recently.
The Sixers (16-7), still leading the Eastern Conference, now prepare for Saturday’s game against the Nets before beginning a four-game road trip Tuesday in Sacramento. The Nets took a 14-9 record into Friday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors. With the Sixers game being the second of a back-to-back, who knows whether first-year coach Steve Nash will rest any of his regulars.
One thing is for sure: While the Nets are considered viable Eastern Conference contenders, a notion further bolstered by the blockbuster acquisition of James Harden from Houston, they likely can’t win a title unless their defense improves. The Nets entered Friday ranked 26th in defensive rating, allowing 113 points per 100 possessions.
The Nets are 7-2 with Harden in the lineup, quieting any questions of whether he could jell with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Harden is scoring less (24.1 points per game) with the Nets but passing more (12.0 assists).
The Nets proved that they can beat the best and lose to the worst in less than a week. On Sunday, the Nets lost 149-146 (in regulation no less) at Washington. Harden missed the game with a thigh contusion. On Tuesday, the Nets earned a 124-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Irving scored 39 points, Durant added 28, and Harden totaled 23 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds. Washington is ranked last in the most recent Inquirer NBA power rankings, and the Clippers are ranked first.
Since missing seven games due to personal reasons, Irving averaged 29.4 points in his first eight games back and shot 47.6% from three-point range. Durant entered the weekend second in the NBA in scoring average (30.8), ahead of Embiid (29.1).
Both the Sixers and Nets are no doubt major Eastern Conference contenders, but each team has its share of questions – the Nets mainly on defense and the Sixers more on offense, especially concerning perimeter scoring along with depth at point guard (Curry started at point guard in Simmons’ absence Thursday).
The Nets won the only meeting this year, 122-109 on Jan. 7, before they acquired Harden. Irving (personal reasons) and Durant (quarantining/contact tracing) didn’t play. Simmons and Embiid had a combined minus-38 rating.
That was only a month ago, but it seems like a lifetime ago. Now Saturday serves as a measuring stick for the Eastern Conference contenders before the March 25 trade deadline.