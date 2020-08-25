KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown could get in the mix for the 76ers’ head-coaching vacancy.
A league source says communications are happening on that front. Will he get an interview? To be determined.
The Sixers fired Brett Brown on Monday after seven seasons. The organization is looking for a veteran coach to push All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
The caveat, however, is the Brooklyn Nets opening, which appears to be a preferred destination for coaching candidates. Mike Brown has a solid relationship with Nets star Kevin Durant, who spent three seasons with Golden State before signing with Brooklyn last summer.
Brown, 50, has had head-coaching stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and the Los Angeles Lakers. He coached LeBron James during his first stint in Cleveland, leading the Cavs to the 2007 NBA Finals.
He spent two seasons in Los Angeles. The first one was the 2011-12 season, which was shortened because of a lockout. The Lakers were eliminated in the second round. The following season, the Lakers were loaded with five former All-Stars in the starting lineup: Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace. However, the team struggled while attempting to use a version of the Princeton offense. Brown was fired after five games.
He has compiled a record of 347-216 in eight seasons as a head coach.
Brown joined the Warriors coaching staff on July 4, 2016. He served as the acting head coach at times because of Steve Kerr’s chronic back pain. Brown led the Warriors to a 12-0 record in the 2017 NBA playoffs while Kerr was absent. That team went on to post a 16-1 record that postseason en route to winning the title.
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue is a candidate for the Sixers job. Multiple sources have said Lue and the Sixers have mutual interest. Lue would bring an NBA-championship resume (Cavaliers, 2016). He also won consecutive NBA titles as a reserve guard for the Lakers in 2000 and 2001. His second title came against the Sixers.
Villanova coach Jay Wright’s name has come up as a possible candidate for the Sixers job. So have current assistant Ime Udoka and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.