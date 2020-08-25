He spent two seasons in Los Angeles. The first one was the 2011-12 season, which was shortened because of a lockout. The Lakers were eliminated in the second round. The following season, the Lakers were loaded with five former All-Stars in the starting lineup: Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace. However, the team struggled while attempting to use a version of the Princeton offense. Brown was fired after five games.