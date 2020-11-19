You knew Daryl Morey was going to do something Wednesday night aside from making selections in the NBA draft.
The 76ers new president of basketball operations took over a squad with spacing issues, a poorly constructed roster, and bad contracts impairing the goal to compete for an NBA title.
The team headed into the evening with the 21st overall pick and picks 36, 49, and 58 in the second round.
So it was far from surprising when Morey started the night by using current and future draft picks to start the process of reshaping the Sixers roster. Then he used the 21st pick to select Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey.
The combo guard was a second-team All-SEC Conference performer after averaging 14.2 points. 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone college season. Maxey, who was projected to be selected in the teens, was a first-round steal for the Sixers.
“Guys who passed on Tyrese will regret it,” Kentucky coach John Calipari, a former Sixers assistant, said to ESPN. “But I’m happy he’s going to Philly.”
The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder is from Garland, Texas, the same hometown of Sixers guard Zhaire Smith. The 20-year-old was overwhelmed with joy after being selected.
“I just want to show [my family] that I can compete,” Maxey said during his ESPN interview. “I trust myself. I put the work in. I’m just so excited. I’m so thankful.”
He began crying while talking about spending time with NBA veteran Rajon Rondo.
“I learned a lot,” Maxey said. “I really appreciate him, man. He took the time out of his day every single morning to teach me the tricks of the trade.
“I want to say thank you so much. I thank Philadelphia for the opportunity. I promise you, [you won’t regret it].”
The Sixers were expected to select a pure point guard or a shooter with their first-round pick. Maxey is more of a slashing shot creator. He’s more of a small shooting guard.
“When you have a guy like Ben, who has the ball, you don’t need a pure point guard, you need guards,” coach Doc Rivers told ESPN. “You need players, and I think Tyrese kind of fits that mode.”
A couple of hours before the 8 p.m. draft, the Sixers agreed to send Al Horford, a 2025 protected first-round pick, the 34th pick in Wednesday’s draft and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to league sources. In exchange, they received sharpshooter Danny Green, along with Terrance Ferguson, from the Thunder.
The first-rounder is protected in slots No. 1 through 6. If the pick doesn’t convey, it’s protected in slots No. 1 through 4 in 2026. If it still doesn’t convey, it becomes a 2027 second-round pick.
This move enabled the Sixers to get out from underneath Horford’s massive contract. The 34-year-old had three seasons left on the four-year, $97 million guaranteed contract he signed in free agency last season. The power forward/center could have made up to $109 million with championship bonuses.
The $27.5 million due to Horford this upcoming season would have accounted for 18.49% of the Sixers’ salary cap. That figure was unheard of considering he was at his best as Joel Embiid’s backup center.
The salary cap will remain at its current $109.1 million because of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The luxury-tax threshold will stay at $132.6 million.
The Sixers had more than $145 million guaranteed to nine players, including more than $122 million tied up in Tobias Harris ($34.3 million), Ben Simmons ($30.5 million), Joel Embiid ($29.5 million), and Horford. So the Sixers ownership group will pay a luxury tax.
The combined salaries of Green ($15.3 million) and Ferguson ($3.9 million) are around $8.3 million less than what Horford will make this season. Green will become an unrestricted free agent for the 2021-22 season, while Ferguson is eligible for a qualifying offer of $5.6 million. So the Sixers freed up a load of money for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 season by unloading Horford’s contract.
The five-time All-Star wasn’t a great fit while playing alongside Simmons and Embiid. The belief was the Sixers would trade Horford this offseason if they were able to send his contract to another team in return for shooting.
The Sixers get a sharpshooter in Green, regarded as one of the league’s top three-point shooters. This marks the second time he’s been traded this week. The Thunder acquired Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroder on Monday.
Green averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from three-point range during the regular reason. He struggled in the postseason. The 33-year-old even received threats via social media after missing the potential series-winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers ended up defeating the Miami Heat in six games, marking Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. (He won the 2019 NBA title as a member of the Toronto Raptors.) Green shot 36.4% from three this past postseason, but he’s shooting 40% in 688 career regular-season games.
In Ferguson, the Sixers will get a 6-6 swingman, who averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 191 career games, with 124 starts in three seasons.
Entering Wednesday, a lot of pre-draft discussions surrounded the Sixers’ interest in trading for Houston Rockets perennial All-NBA selection James Harden. The former MVP is said to prefer a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Yet, the Sixers remain a possibility for Harden, who’s unhappy in Houston.
Harden’s presence would create a lot of spacing for All-Star center Joel Embiid to operate down low. It would also be another way to catapult the Sixers back into the elite status conversation.
The Sixers would have to include Simmons in any package to the Rockets to get the deal done. Houston is saying it would take an elite player and draft picks as part of a package to get Harden. The Rockets are also comfortable at this time to see if they can work things out with Harden, who has two years remaining on his contract.
Meanwhile, the Sixers want to keep the tandem of Simmons and Embiid together.