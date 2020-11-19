None of this is Horford’s fault, of course. He isn’t the first human being in history who allowed copious amounts of money to convince him that he could be something he was not, and he will not be the last. The Sixers’ decision to give him $97 million over four years was one of those things that was so crazy you had to seriously consider the possibility that they knew something everybody else did not. And, let’s not forget, there were a handful of moments when the world was treated to a glimpse of whatever it was that was going through their heads. They won their first five games of the season, including a convincing 107-93 victory over the Celtics on opening night. Two weeks before Christmas, they were on pace to win 60 games. In a 121-109 win over the Bucks on Christmas Day, Horford played 33 minutes and played a central role in holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting.