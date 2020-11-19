In the end, Al Horford’s contract was of that classic NBA variety, the eminently movable immovable deal. Oklahoma City needed to pay somebody, the Sixers had someone they could pay, and all it cost the latter was a 26-year-old Serbian point guard and a first-round draft pick that may or may not convey before the world ends. In return, they unburdened themselves of more than $50 million in salary and luxury-tax charges and landed a veteran three-and-D wing who might actually contribute. Collectivized risk is a wonderful thing.
Heading into Wednesday’s NBA draft, the only question about Horford’s future with the Sixers was whether new team president Daryl Morey could find a partner who would be complicit with him in ending it. Anybody associated with the team had long ago stopped pretending that there was a viable role for him moving forward. Not the old head coach. Not the new head coach. Not the old personnel chief, and certainly not the new one, who didn’t even offer a courtesy name check in his introductory news conference.
None of this is Horford’s fault, of course. He isn’t the first human being in history who allowed copious amounts of money to convince him that he could be something he was not, and he will not be the last. The Sixers’ decision to give him $97 million over four years was one of those things that was so crazy you had to seriously consider the possibility that they knew something everybody else did not. And, let’s not forget, there were a handful of moments when the world was treated to a glimpse of whatever it was that was going through their heads. They won their first five games of the season, including a convincing 107-93 victory over the Celtics on opening night. Two weeks before Christmas, they were on pace to win 60 games. In a 121-109 win over the Bucks on Christmas Day, Horford played 33 minutes and played a central role in holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to 18 points on 8-of-27 shooting.
That being said, there is a reason that certain bits of wisdom become conventional, and it was quickly apparent that the Sixers would be unable to escape the bits that they flouted. Horford could neither handle the ball nor catch it and shoot it, and the rest of their roster demanded someone who could do one if not both. Which, in fact, makes their acquisition of Danny Green in return for Horford the latest example of their remarkable ability to torment their fan base with sad ironies, because Green is the exact sort of player that would have provided them with some actual utility had they signed him instead of Horford last season. A tenacious defender with a career 40% conversion rate from three-point range, the 32-year-old veteran played a pivotal role in the Raptors’ title run in 2018-19 and then won another title with the Lakers in 2019-20 despite a disappointing individual season. If he is on the Sixers’ roster this season, he will make them better.
At this point, that’s a big enough “if” to avoid any substantive analysis of where he fits. Given Morey’s history of blockbuster dealing, you’d be foolish not to wonder whether the trade with Oklahoma City was a precursor to a much bigger move. The addition of Green’s $15.4 million salary along with Terrence Ferguson’s $3.9 million expiring deal gives the Sixers more salary-matching optionality than they had in Horford’s albatross of a contract. It also gives them a player who would provide them with an excellent replacement should they succeed in trading Josh Richardson for a more compatible part.
By the time the Sixers were on the clock last night, it wasn’t clear where Morey anticipated the offseason heading. James Harden’s future remained much as it had over the previous 24 hours, the subject of plenty of speculation but little hard information. The Sixers only have two conceivable trades that they could offer Houston without being laughed off the phone, and one of those involves a player that Morey spent much of his introductory press conference fawning over. Assuming the Sixers are committed to Joel Embiid, that would leave them contemplating the wisdom of trading Ben Simmons’s potential for the final act of the 31-year-old Harden’s career.
The strongest argument against such a deal would involve the possibility of finding a significant addition elsewhere who could fit alongside Simmons and Embiid. But unless there’s another team that values Tobias Harris the way the Sixers did last season, or that envisions Richardson as something greater than he has been through the first five seasons of his career, it is difficult to see how the Sixers could put together a competitive package for a Bradley Beal or a Zach LaVine without including Simmons.
One thing we saw last season was the danger of impulse shopping. In the Sixers’ defense, they had a certain amount of money that they needed to spend in order to maximize their payroll. Hindsight suggests the offseason was lost the moment they wavered in their commitment to Jimmy Butler. This time around, the only clock that is ticking is the one above Richardson’s head. He’s in the last year of his deal, he doesn’t have elite levels of any of the skills the Sixers need, and he should have some level of value on the trade market. The Harris contract might have been a mistake in terms of length and dollars, but it is hardly a sunk cost. There is a palatable and conceivable scenario in which the Sixers enter the season with a starting lineup of Embiid, Harris, Simmons, Green, and a combo guard they acquire using a package involving Richardson. From there, they would still have the pieces in place to wait for the right trajectory-altering deal.
Dealing Horford may not have been a championship move, but it was an important one. Now, we wait for what’s next.