Happy Monday, folks.
The NBA season officially ended Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 106-93, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Walt Disney World.
But that doesn’t mean our 76ers and NBA coverage is over.
— Keith Pompey (offthedribble@inquirer.com)
Adding Doc Rivers hasn’t exactly made the Sixers NBA championship or bust squad for 2021. At least not to oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com.
The betting site released its opening odds for the 2021 season moments after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title.
At 34 to 1, the Sixers have the 12th-best odds to win next season’s title. The Lakers at 5-1 are favored to win their second consecutive title. The Sixers actually have the sixth-best odds amongst Eastern Conference teams, behind Milwaukee Bucks (9-1, third), Brooklyn Nets (13-1, fifth), Boston Celtics (15-1, sixth), Heat (16-1, seventh) and Toronto Raptors (19-1, eighth).
The Sixers are coming off a disappointing season after being a favorite to win the NBA title. They finished the regular season sixth in the conference standings before being swept by the Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.
The 76ers fired Brett Brown on Aug. 24, the day after their season concluded and hired Rivers on Oct. 1. He’s expected to bring credibility and accountability back to the franchise.
While Rivers is a great coach, the Sixers may have to make some roster adjustments to be in contention for an NBA title.
At least one person from the Philadelphia area won an NBA title for the second consecutive season.
This time, it is Lakers coach Frank Vogel, forward Markieff Morris and guard Dion Waiters rejoicing.
Last year, former Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova product Kyle Lowry helped the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
This season, there were a combined five finalists from the Philly area on both teams. Vogel is from Wildwood Crest and went to Wildwood Catholic High School. He’s also a former Sixers assistant coach. Morris and Waiters are from Philly.
Morris is from North Philly and was a standout at Prep Charter. Waiters is from South Philly and stood out at Life Center Academy in Burlington.
Meanwhile, Heat player Derrick Jones Jr. is from Chester and played at Archbishop Carroll. Miami assistant coach Malik Allen was born in Willingboro and was a standout at Shawnee in Medford and Villanova before a 10-year NBA career.
Question: Do you believe the 76ers will play in front of a crowd at the Center during the 2021 season? — @Davejastrow on Twitter
Answer: What’s up, Dave? I hope you had a great weekend. Yes, I do believe the Sixers will play in front of a crowd at the Wells Fargo Center this upcoming season.
That’s why NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the season wouldn’t start until January at the earliest. I think March could be a more realistic start date due the league’s intent of getting fans in the stands. Let’s face it. The NBA is losing a lot of revenue by not playing in front of fans. It will do everything in its power to get fans back into arenas.