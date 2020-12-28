CLEVELAND — The 76ers have picked up the third-year option of Matisse Thybulle’s rookie-scale contract.
The Sixers were long expected to pick up Thybulle’s contract. If it wasn’t picked up, the second-year swingman would have become a free agent at the conclusion of this season.
The Sixers moved up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select the former Washington standout with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Boston received the Sixers’ 24th pick and the 33rd overall selection in the second round. The Sixers had promised Thybulle they would draft him.
Thybulle’s deal for next season is worth $2.8 million.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is one of the Sixers’ best perimeter defenders. He led league rookies with 95 total steals and 1.43 steals per game last season. Thybulle also averaged 4.7 points and 19.5 minutes while shooting 35.7% on three-pointers in 65 games played with 14 starts this past season. He was snubbed on the All-Rookie teams and in the NBA Rising Stars Game at the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
The 23-year-old has been more of an afterthought under first-year coach Doc Rivers.
Thybulle missed the first couple of days of training camp with an ankle injury. He found himself behind reserves Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey in the rotation after returning. He’s 0-for-1 with 1 rebound and 1 steal in 15 minutes through the Sixers’ first three games.
He graded out at plus-2 against the Washington Wizards in the Dec. 23 season-opener. Thybulle followed that up with a plus-1 on Saturday against the New York Knicks. On Sunday, he was minus-4 in the Sixers’ 24-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.