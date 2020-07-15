“Playing those last nine games or whatever with all those guys out, it gave me the opportunity to kind of go out there and test things and see what could work and really explore your game,” Milton said. “I feel, for any player, when they’re given an opportunity to do something like that to explore their game and kind of see what works and kind of have freedoms, I feel like you’re going to see growth, anywhere, but I definitely feel good, I feel confident and I’m excited.”