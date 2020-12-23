Wednesday is a special day for Tyrese Maxey, one that he’s worked countless hours over years to make possible.
“A lot of preparation went into this moment, a lot of prays, and a lot of blessing,” the 76ers rookie said of making his NBA debut. “I thank God every morning when I wake up. I really appreciate him helping me get to this point.”
The Sixers will entertain the Washington Wizards in a season-opener for both teams at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. The 20-year-old from Garland, Texas, discussed the upcoming milestone following Wednesday morning’s shootaround.
He spoke to his former coach at Kentucky, John Calipari, who told Maxey that he will be successful and is built for the moment.
“My teammates, all of them, have been very, very helpful,” Maxey said. “I mean, they just all have been telling me to stay level-headed and stay solid. ... You only get one first game. [They’ve said] enjoy this opportunity.”
Maxey was the 21st pick in the NBA draft on Nov. 18. The combo guard has excelled in a reserve roll in the Sixers two preseason games. He had 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with five rebounds in the Sixers’ 113-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. That came three days after he had 8 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with three assists in a 108-99 victory over the Boston Celtics.
But those were preseason games.
Playing in an NBA game, the moment he dreamed about, comes against the Wizards. He doesn’t have any expectations in regard to minutes played. Maxey is just focused on staying ready for whenever his name is called. He’ll also be the biggest cheerleader.
“Everyone has a dream, and I’m blessed to say that I made it,” Maxey said. “Now that I’m here, I’m not going to stop working and try to maximum my potential.”
Maxey has been putting in hard work for years under the supervision of his father, Tyrone, a former player at Washington State University. Tyrone Maxey was one his assistant coaches at South Garland High School before spending the 2017-18 season as the recruiting coordinator at SMU.
The hours Maxey put into practice enabled him to become a McDonald’s high school All-American and Texas’ Mr. Basketball in 2019. He was a 2020 second-team All-SEC Conference pick after his lone season at Kentucky.
“The work is the best thing,” Maxey said. “What you do in the dark always come to light. So I just fell in love with the work.
“Everything y’all see in the game time, I put the work in dark. Like I said, so it can come to the light.”