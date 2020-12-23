Maxey was the 21st pick in the NBA draft on Nov. 18. The combo guard has excelled in a reserve roll in the Sixers two preseason games. He had 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with five rebounds in the Sixers’ 113-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. That came three days after he had 8 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with three assists in a 108-99 victory over the Boston Celtics.