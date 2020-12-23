After a first-round playoff ouster against the Boston Celtics, the 76ers have a revamped front office, coaching staff and roster. Daryl Morey has made several moves in his brief time as president of basketball operations. Doc Rivers brings a .581 winning percentage and one championship in his 21 seasons as an NBA coach.
With the Sixers set to open Dec. 23 at home against Washington, here is a look at the roster with players listed alphabetically with the height, weight, position and age.
This is already his fourth season, but he saw his first extensive time last season with Utah. He has an important role as the No. 3 center, especially if Joel Embiid or Dwight Howard miss any time due to injury. If they both play, his minutes could be limited. Bradley is more of a defensive presence, who runs the court well but won’t be relied on to provide much offense.
Curry comes from the first family of shooting with his father Dell, a 16-year NBA sharpshooter, and brother Steph, a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP with Golden State. He’s a .443 career three-point shooter. He should get plenty of open looks playing alongside Ben Simmons, as he did last year by playing in Dallas with Luka Doncic. If form holds, he will be the Sixers’ best perimeter threat.
Embiid should be entering his prime, but there are always questions. A three-time All-Star, he is an unstoppable force down low, who led the NBA in post-up points (7.4 per game). Embiid gets in trouble by falling in love with the three-pointer. He is a passable shooter (33.1% last season from three-point range), but teams would rather deal with his jumper more than having to face him down low. Last season he was 93rd in effective field-goal percentage (.512) showing that his shot selection needs to improve. Injuries are always a question. In the last four years after missing his first two seasons with foot injuries, Embiid has missed 110 games. Endurance is also a question. Rivers says Embiid has been working hard, but we have heard that before. With Ben Simmons out during last postseason, Embiid averaged 29.8 points and 12.2 rebounds but wore down in three of the four playoff games. Simply put, he has the ability to be a top-five player in the NBA who can also dominate the game on the defensive end, but it all depends on whether he can maintain his conditioning.
Acquired from Oklahoma City, he started 38 games last season. Not much of an offensive threat, Ferguson prides himself on the defensive end, able to cover multiple positions. He didn’t get much playing time in the preseason, which suggests he will have trouble finding minutes in the rotation to start.
Green has played on three NBA championship teams, with San Antonio and the past two seasons with Toronto and the Los Angeles Lakers. He is not quite the perimeter threat of the past and shot 33.3% from three-point range in the past two postseasons. Green is also a strong defender. He’s never averaged more than 29 minutes per game, so he may not play big minutes but still can be a major contributor.
He has provided strong production since being acquired in February 2019 from the Los Angeles Clippers but has not fared well in his 16 postseason games with the Sixers over two seasons (.308 three-point percentage). He had his best statistical success in parts of two seasons playing for Rivers and the Clippers (20.3 ppg., .42.6% three-point). Harris can play either forward position but he’s better at power forward, where he uses his quickness to create separation and get his shot off. Against small forwards, he does a good job of shooting over defenders, especially off the dribble.
Now entering his 17th season, he is far removed from his last All-Star appearance in 2014. Known more for his defensive and rebounding, he should be a solid backup to Embiid. A poor free-throw shooter (.565 career), it’s hard to play him at the end of close games. He is still a strong rebounder, including on the offensive glass but has a limited offensive arsenal. He has brought a great attitude to the team and is proving to be a mentor to many of the young players. After the 113-107 preseason win at Indiana, coach Doc Rivers said he was the best-conditioned player on the floor.
He was a second-round pick (49th overall) from Arkansas, where he played two seasons. Joe is known for his shooting. In 2018-19, he became the fourth freshman to lead the SEC in three-point field goal percentage (41.4). He doesn’t appear ready to crack the rotation.
He is coming off his best year, but his playing time and performance dropped off after the NBA restart. He averaged just 10 minutes per game in the playoffs and shot 0-for-6 from three-point range. In the regular season, he shot 40.2% from beyond the arc and he has a quick release. His playing time will likely be determined by how well he shoots and, at least in the beginning, he should see solid rotation minutes.
He is one of the Sixers’ two two-way players, known for his perimeter game. This year the rules have been altered for two-way players. He is expected to play for the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Two-way players may be active for as many as 50 NBA games. He shot 41.9% from three in his four seasons at Purdue and shot 39.5% in 42 games last year for the Texas Legends of the G League.
The Sixers’ first-round draft choice (21st overall) Maxey averaged 14 points and shot 27 percent from beyond the arc in his one season a Kentucky. He’s a much better shooter, he says, and will get a chance prove it. Maxey missed the early portion of training camp after a positive COVID-19 test, but he looked good in two preseason games and could develop into a key rotation player. He has the ability to play either guard position, brings an element of toughness and can attack the basket. The Sixers hope he is like some recent Kentucky guards who have played better in the NBA, including Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray.
For a second-round pick, Milton has made great strides. A back injury to Simmons last season gave him a chance to start, and Milton made the most of it. Milton had one six-game stretch where he averaged 20.7 points and shot 64.7% from three. He can play either guard position, although setting up teammates isn’t his strength. He has become a dangerous three-point shooter, who hit 43% from three-point range. Rivers had had success with high-scoring sixth men such as Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, and Milton could fit into this role. Rivers also feels, with his length, Milton can be a solid defender. For that to happen, Milton will have to get stronger and show he can fight off picks. From his first year to last season, he was among the most improved players in the NBA.
He only played 22 games for the Boston Celtics last season, his first year in the NBA. He came to the Sixers as part of the trade with Oklahoma City that also brought Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson. At this point, he is the No. 4 center.
A two-way player, he is known for his defense, having blocked 142 shots in his three seasons at DePaul, third on the school’s all-time list. Reed will look to develop what is a raw offensive game.
He missed some time early in training camp after a positive COVID-19 test. Scott had a strong showing after being dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Sixers at the trade deadline in 2019, but his performance fell off last year. He said knee trouble contributed to his late-season slide. He wasn’t much of a factor in the playoffs. Scott adds a degree of toughness, and if he is hitting corner threes, there is good value to his game. Scott has shot 38.4% from beyond the arc in his time with the Sixers and if he can do that, there should be some rotation minutes. He helped himself with his performance in camp and the two preseason games.
A two-time All-Star, Simmons is looking to come back from an injury-plagued second half of the season. He missed 16 regular-season games and then the playoffs. During the NBA restart, he injured his left knee that required season-ending surgery. The Sixers were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics and really missed Simmons on both ends of the court. Simmons earned NBA First-Team All-Defensive honors and has the ability to guard any position on the court. Offensively he is among the fastest people dribbling with the ball. At his size, he has great vision and is an outstanding passer. He also has the ability to grab a rebound and instantly start the fast break. His reluctance to shoot has been the main blemish on his game. Last season, only 37 of his 647 field goal attempts were from 10 feet or beyond, according to Basketball-reference.com. Simmons has attempted just 20 three-pointers in three seasons. His reluctance to shoot has a bigger impact in the postseason, where teams play more of a half-court game and can sag off him and double Joel Embiid in the post. Rivers said he doesn’t mind and feels Simmons is a top facilitator who will get everybody involved. He played power forward during the NBA restart and has been used at center, but look for him to be the one who will run the offense.
Thybulle made a major impression on defense as a rookie. He was second in the NBA with 2.6 steals per 36 minutes. With a 7-foot wingspan, even when he is beaten off the dribble, he often reaches around and makes steals. Quicker players give him some trouble when isolated, but he has all-NBA defensive team potential. His offense is a work in progress. While he shot a respectable 35.7% from three-point range, in his final 35 regular-season games, he shot 27.8%. Thybulle struggled offensively during the playoffs. With all his defensive value, his offensive game will have to evolve. He didn’t get much time in the preseason and Rivers said don’t read into it, but last year he averaged 19.8 minutes, and it’s difficult to see him coming near that mark this year.