A two-time All-Star, Simmons is looking to come back from an injury-plagued second half of the season. He missed 16 regular-season games and then the playoffs. During the NBA restart, he injured his left knee that required season-ending surgery. The Sixers were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics and really missed Simmons on both ends of the court. Simmons earned NBA First-Team All-Defensive honors and has the ability to guard any position on the court. Offensively he is among the fastest people dribbling with the ball. At his size, he has great vision and is an outstanding passer. He also has the ability to grab a rebound and instantly start the fast break. His reluctance to shoot has been the main blemish on his game. Last season, only 37 of his 647 field goal attempts were from 10 feet or beyond, according to Basketball-reference.com. Simmons has attempted just 20 three-pointers in three seasons. His reluctance to shoot has a bigger impact in the postseason, where teams play more of a half-court game and can sag off him and double Joel Embiid in the post. Rivers said he doesn’t mind and feels Simmons is a top facilitator who will get everybody involved. He played power forward during the NBA restart and has been used at center, but look for him to be the one who will run the offense.