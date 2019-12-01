Embiid’s struggles with conditioning and discipline are well-known and widely discussed by a rabid fan base that is known to feed off Embiid’s swagger, and vice versa. After Friday’s ugly 101-95 road win over the New York Knicks, there was speculation that Embiid might get Saturday off to rest, like he did earlier this month when the Sixers played the Orlando Magic in the second of back-to-back games.