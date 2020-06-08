With an out-of-state license plate, I was stopped by the police several times in Virginia Beach as a post-graduate intern for The Virginian Pilot. I was stopped once because an officer said I looked lost, which, in fact, I was. But before I could ask for directions, he asked for my license, registration, and proof of insurance. There was also the time when, as a reporter at The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, S.C., I was stopped at night while on I-20 with my sports editor Thad Livingston on the passenger side.