While Wright was following Rollie Massimino to UNLV in the desert, and then losing almost half his games at Hofstra, Staley became national high school player of the year at Dobbins Tech, then the Division I national player of the year in 1991 and 1992 at Virginia, when she led them to a second and third Final Four. She was a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a one-time Team USA flag bearer for the opening ceremonies in 2004. She led her ABL team to the league’s title game before the league folded, and led a WNBA team to the title game en route to six WNBA All-Star selections, all of which landed her in the Hall of Fame in 2013.