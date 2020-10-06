Let’s deal with the issue of load management here purely through the prism of that question: whether it can help a team – and might help the Sixers – win a championship. There’s another dimension to the debate, one that considers whether a pro athlete, a person who is paid millions of dollars to entertain the public each night, abdicates some of his or her responsibility to those paying customers if he or she decides, despite being healthy and well rested, to stay on the bench. That’s a worthy debate, but it’s not as relevant here. It’s a safe bet that if the Sixers knew, with certainty, that limiting Embiid to, say, 50 regular-season games would guarantee them a berth in the NBA Finals, the team and its fans would happily accept those terms and make that sacrifice.