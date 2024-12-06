Sixers’ KJ Martin finding success in the two-man game with Tyrese Maxey

For KJ Martin, it is all about making the right play.

That’s the 76ers power forward’s only focus while in the two-man game with Tyrese Maxey.

“My goal is not even for me to score,” Martin said. “I just try to get him open. Whether it’s Tyrese or whoever it is handling the ball, I just try to … set a good screen to get them shots. I just play off him.”

Despite his selfless play, Martin still averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal in 25.2 minutes in the four games heading into Friday’s contest against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

He had a season-high 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting to go with three blocks in Saturday’s 111-96 road victory over the Detroit Pistons. Due to injuries, Martin was inserted into the starting lineup the past two games. He had 11 points and two steals in Wednesday’s 106-102 home loss to the Magic.

“It’s been pretty decent,” Maxey said of the two-man game with Martin. “I think he’s done a good job of setting screens, getting out rolling. He knows how to put two on the ball and I can find him. I think the thing that we have to get better at now is … pitching it to him. He comes back and plays with me, now I can get downhill and pass the ball.”

Martin took season averages of 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 block and 18.2 minutes into Friday’s game.

Record by the day

The Sixers’ 5-15 record is second-worst in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the 2-18 Washington Wizards. They were 1-3 in games played on Friday. The Sixers had a 2-1 record in games played on Sunday. They are 0-2 while playing on Monday, 1-1 on Tuesday, 0-7 on Wednesday and 1-1 on Saturday. The Sixers have yet to play on a Thursday.