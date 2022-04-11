Matisse Thybulle made the decision to remain fully unvaccinated a long time ago.

It was a choice the 76ers swingman said he thought he could keep to himself and keep private. However, all that changed when he was deemed ineligible to play in Thursday’s 119-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors to Scotiabank Arena. As of Jan. 15, fully unvaccinated players are not permitted to enter Canada.

The fourth-seed Sixers will now face the fifth-seeded Raptors in a best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoffs series beginning Saturday at 6 p.m.. He’ll be ineligible to play in Canada for Game 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Thybulle took the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, but never took the second.

“People are always going to wonder why,” he said following Sunday’s 118-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. “I was raised in a holistic household where anti-vax is not like a term that was ever used. It’s a weird term that has been kind of thrown around to just label people.

“We grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors. And just with that upbringing, coming into this situation, I felt like I had a solid foundation of medical resources that could serve me beyond what this vaccine could do for me.”

Thybulle’s late mother Elizabeth earned a degree in naturopathic medicine while fulfilling her passion for health, nutrition, and fitness.

The third-year player admitted that he’s had to reconsider and look at remaining fully unvaccinated differently as the possibility of facing the Raptors in the postseason loomed.

Thybulle received the first dose of the vaccination last summer because he was under the impression it would prevent him from getting COVID and transmitting it to others.

“And I felt like if I’m going to be a part of society, in the position that I’m in, I have to do what’s right for the greater good,” he said. “That argument for the greater good held a lot of weight for me. As things progressed, as this virus has changed many different ways, it just showed through the science that wasn’t the case anymore. That even while being vaccinated, you could still spread the disease.

“So, for me, in my reasoning, it felt getting vaccinated was not something I needed to do to protect other people and something I had to do to protect myself.”

So based on his holistic background and the way he views medicine, Thybulle felt like he was secure with going to the doctors if he had COVID.

He was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols twice this season. Thybulle treated himself holistically during those occasions.

The Sixers suggested and offered to get him fully vaccinated. They never forced it, just encouraged it.

It was difficult for Thybulle to let teammates know he would be unavailable.

“Like I said, I made this decision a while ago where this situation I’m facing right now is not a factor,” he said. “It was not a part of the decision-making because, at the time, I would be available for my team and I would be available to play and not restricted in any way to do my job.

“And having had the stance I’ve had for almost a year now, I just felt like I could be forced to do it because of rules regulation changes. It just seemed, for me, the right thing to do.”

Thybulle knows there’s repercussions that will have him missing road games and not being there for his teammates.

He knows that there are fans, teammates, coaches, and front-office executives who are upset and don’t understand. But Thybulle said he’s lucky that they support his decision even though they disagree with it.

“With that being said, I’m still going to be there” he said, “and give 110% every time I’m on the court”

However, Thybulle is aware that this could impact his career. He’s accepted that. Thybulle noted that his father, Greg, told him growing up that he’s free to do whatever he wants as long as he’s willing to accept the consequences.

“I considered deeply all the different avenues,” he said. “Of course, I’ve accepted that this could hurt money contracts, reputation. But I felt like this is the right thing I need to do for myself.”

His reasoning for not being fully vaccinated is because he just didn’t feel it would benefit him. He didn’t see any benefits that outweighed what he could seek from alternative medicine.