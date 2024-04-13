Sixers signing two-way player Ricky Council IV to a four-year, $7.4 million standard NBA contract

In an somewhat expected move, the 76ers locked up rookie Ricky Council IV.

The team is converting the two-way swingman’s contract to a four-year, $7.4 million standard NBA contract. As a result, Council will receive an $864,000 pay increase this season.

“That’s big,” Paul Reed said following Saturday’s practice. “I’m excited for him. He has a lot of heart and is a great kid. He does all of the right stuff. Great attitude. I’m happy for him.”

The 22-year-old went undrafted out of Arkansas in June. However, he’s turned out to be a solid contributor off the bench for the Sixers.

Council averaged 5.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 9.1 minutes in 31 appearances this season. He had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Sixers’ 119-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 10.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound Council really showed his value to the team during Sunday’s 133-126 double-overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

In need of a spark, he entered the game for the first time to start the fourth quarter and never left. through the entire fourth quarter and two overtimes, ended up logging 22 minutes.

Council finished the game with 11 points and a game-high four steals. The high-flyer will be eligible for the Sixers postseason roster now that he has a standard deal.