The biggest question for the Sixers is the same as it always has been: What is the best way to build a team around him? Within this framework, Simmons is almost a bonus. At the very least, he is a championship-caliber starter who is versatile enough to have a role on virtually any team you can dream up. If he didn’t care about playing defense, that would be one thing. But his chief flaws, passivity and a lack of confidence in his jump shot, are the same things that make him a universal fit. And, keep in mind, that is his floor. Simmons just finished his third NBA season. In Giannis’ third season, he averaged 16.9 points per game and shot 28-of-109 from three-point range. We probably shouldn’t expect Simmons to undergo the transformation that Giannis did. Point is, it’s early.