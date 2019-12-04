If Embiid had, in fact, gotten the role, he would have been the second Sixers center in a major movie this year. Embiid’s former back up Boban Marjanović, and besties of Sixers forward Tobias Harris, had a memorable scene in this years John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. “He a super-nice guy. Very humble, and I remember he paid a lot of attention to detail. He really practiced his lines, and he got a lot of coaching from Keanu. This is like his first movie gig, and he’s quoting Dante’s Inferno, so it was a lot to ask. I give him credit, because that was a long day, and he really held up well and contributed,” said director Chad Stahelski about Marjanović's performance.