Right now, things are all good in 76ers land. The Sixers have won four in a row and eight of nine after Monday’s 103-94 win over the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center.
That improved the Sixers’ record to 10-0 at home. The Sixers are 5-6 on the road and will look to get back to the .500 level when they resume action Thursday in Washington against the Wizards.
It’s a game in which there should be no shortage of offense, especially from the Sixers’ end.
One can’t blame the Sixers for salivating at the thought of facing the Wizards. While coach Brett Brown correctly lauded Washington for its offense, the Wizards defense has been matador-style.
Entering Tuesday, Washington was third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 118.8 points, but the Wizards were dead last in scoring defense, allowing a whopping 122.7 points per game.
By comparison, the Sixers are third in scoring defense, allowing 103.7 ppg. and 18th in scoring offense (108.6 ppg.).
When asked about the Wizards following Tuesday’s practice, Brown chose to talk about the Wizards offense.
“They really can score and have some bigs that can shoot, which is different than some of the teams we have been playing and challenges some of the defensive schemes that we have put on some of the recent teams,” Brown said.
Brown didn’t discuss the Wizards defense, but the numbers don’t lie.
Already this year, the Wizards have scored 158 points in regulation -- and lost. They fell to Houston, 159-158.
The Wizards have scored at least 120 points and still lost the game six times.
Here are the instances:
Oct. 26 at San Antonio, 122-124
Oct. 30 vs. Houston, 158-159
Nov. 13 at Boston, 133-140
Nov. 17 at Orlando, 121-125
Dec. 1 at LA Clippers, 125-150
Dec. 3 vs. Orlando, 120-127
Washington (6-13) has one of the NBA’s best offensive players in guard Bradley Beal, coming off a 42-point effort in Tuesday’s home loss to Orlando. Beal is averaging 28.7 points.
“He puts the fear in everybody because of the way he can shoot,” Brown said of Beal.
While that is correct, the Wizards put no fear on the other end of the court.
Ben Simmons entered Tuesday second in the NBA in steals per game at 2.4. What is interesting is that the top three players in steals all have Sixers ties.
1. Jimmy Butler, Miami (2.5)
2. Ben Simmons, Sixers (2.4)
3. Jrue Holiday, New Orleans (2.0).
During his 55 regular-season games last season with the Sixers, Butler averaged 1.8 steals. Holiday spent his first four years with the Sixers. His best mark in steals came in each of his final two seasons (2011-12 and 2012-13) when he averaged 1.6.
Before this year, Simmons’ best steals season came as a rookie in 2017-18, when he averaged 1.7 per game.
Another interesting fact is that Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle entered Tuesday tied for 20th in steals with LeBron James (1.5 per game). Thybulle has averaged fewer minutes than anybody in the top 50 in steals, 15.36 per game.
One other bit of stolen information -- the last Sixer to lead the NBA in steals per game was Allen Iverson in 2002-2003, when he averaged 2.74.
Question: On paper, which team has the strongest 8-deep roster? Bucks, Pacers, Raptors, Celtics, Heat, or Sixers. (Most pre-season estimates now seem all wrong) — Peter Cornish via email
Answer: Thanks for the question, Peter, and for subscribing to the newsletter. This is a good question and difficult to answer.
I think the Bucks have the best bench. Former Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo, who had to start 10 games earlier this season due to injuries, has made a major leap forward in his second year. George Hill, brings veteran savvy in the backcourt. Former Sixer Ersan Ilyasova is a proven scorer, although he has struggled from three-point territory.
Another former Sixer, Kyle Korver, has yet to light it up. He is averaging 37 percent from three-point range, which is solid for most players but below his norm. Korver is a 42.8 percent career three-point shooter. Shooting guard Pat Connaughton and center Robin Lopez have also provided key minutes.