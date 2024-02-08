The Sixers need help with Joel Embiid out. Here’s a look at potential moves before trade deadline.

Was Wednesday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors the last time we saw the 76ers’ current roster intact?

The Sixers will try to make a move before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as they position themselves to win while Joel Embiid recovers from a left meniscus injury.

They dropped to 30-20 after Wednesday’s 127-104 setback, losing seven of their last eight games. Even worse, they were 4-12 in games without Embiid, the reigning MVP, who could be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

That scenario explains why they’re in desperate need of a dependable center to hold down the fort until Embiid returns. A sharpshooting wing player and combo guard are also positions of need.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘I feel bad for him’: Joel Embiid’s knee surgery erases one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield had been mentioned as one of the Sixers’ targets. But there does not appear to be much traction, according to one source. Another source said Indiana has reservations about trading Hield to a team they could possibly face in the postseason. A third source said the Detroit Pistons are also interested in acquiring Hield.

The Sixers are also targeting Pistons small forward Bojan Bogdanović. Philly had discussions with Detroit about acquiring Bogdanović and swingman Alec Burks. Those talks broke down Wednesday night.

A source confirmed a PHLY Sports report that the Sixers reached out the Portland Trail Blazers about combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. Sources say the Sixers remain engaged in other dialogue, notably solidifying the front court.

One player of interest is Chicago Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond, who could fill an immediate need with Embiid sidelined. Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk may be an option as well.

Some league executives believe Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz, and Robert Covington will be moved. Time will tell if that happens. But they’re definite candidates to be traded at the moment.

Right now, the Sixers’ best assets are the draft picks they acquired in the deal that sent James Harden to the Clippers on Nov. 1. In the trade, the Sixers brought in two first-rounders and two second-rounders, along with Morris Sr., Covington, Nico Batum, and KJ Martin.

Morris ($17.1 million), Batum ($11.7M), Covington ($11.6M), and Martin ($1.9M) all have expiring contracts that could be used to match salary. The Sixers, however, are unlikely to part ways with Batum.

But Morris is preparing as if he’s going to be traded. Martin is also fully aware that he could be moved. Sixers reserve point guard Patrick Beverley teased the duo after Wednesday’s shootaround, stating that this would be their last day with the team.

Right now, the biggest need is a consistent center.

With Embiid out, Paul Reed made his fourth consecutive start and 14th of the season on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: With Joel Embiid out, Sixers should push to acquire Andre Drummond at trade deadline

The undersized (6-foot-9) center had a career-high 30 points along with 13 rebounds while starting in place of Embiid on Jan. 27 against the Denver Nuggets. Then he followed up with 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, then seven points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in his next two starts.

However, Reed averaged just 2.0 points on 18.5% shooting along with 5.0 rebounds in his last two games heading into Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mo Bamba has been hot and cold as Reed’s backup.

“We need [consistency] night-to-night,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said of Reed and Bamba. “Not an incredible game one night and nothing the next. We just need to know you’re going to rebound and defend your position, right? Any scoring you give us is great.”

That’s why Drummond, a former Sixer, would be a perfect match.

The 6-foot-11, 280-pounder was a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion during eight seasons with the Pistons. This season, the Bulls backup is averaging 7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 16.0 minutes in 51 games.

However, he averaged 17.2 rebounds in eight starts. Drummond had 15 points, 23 rebounds, and three blocks while starting in a 105-92 victory over the Sixers on Dec. 30.

Drummond would be a dependable starter until Embiid returns. Olynyk would be more of an offensive player.

The 6-11, 240-pounder is a solid shooter and passer. He’s shooting 42.9% on three-pointers. Olynyk would be able to stretch the floor, opening things up for Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ foes in the East have made moves. What will Philly do by the trade deadline?

He would help the Sixers offensively, while Drummond would help defensively and with rebounding.

Meanwhile, Hield and Bogdanović are solid shooters.

It appears the Pistons are in position to trade Bogdanović after acquiring Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Detroit was determined to add long-term talent and shooting amid its rebuilding process, and Fontecchio fits the profile.

He will become a restricted free agent this summer. But the Pistons made the trade with the intention of re-signing Fontecchio this summer.

With Fontecchio being a younger player, Detroit could be set to move on from Bogdanović.

A career 39.5% three-point shooter, the sharpshooter would be a great offensive fit for the Sixers. He would also help spread the floor. However, he may struggle defensively as opponents will be sure to attack him. We’ll see if the Sixers and Pistons re-engage in conversations before the deadline.

» READ MORE: If his hometown Sixers trade him, Marcus Morris Sr. says, ‘I’m prepared for it’

Hield, who is a career 40.1% three-point shooter, would have provided the consistent sharpshooting the Sixers lost when they traded Seth Curry to Brooklyn Nets two seasons ago.

For now, it’s unlikely that he’ll become a Sixer. It appears the same for Brogdon, who the Trail Blazers appear content to hold on to.

Brogdon would be a great addition for a postseason run. The 6-4, 229-pounder would provide size in the backcourt. He has the ability to knock down three-pointers. He’s averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists through 39 games. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is shooting 41.2% on three-pointers.

The Sixers’ options appear to be dwindling. But the team needs to do something before the 3 p.m. deadline.