Sixers will play Atlanta Hawks without four starters, including Joel Embiid and James Harden

ATLANTA — The 76ers will play without starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker in Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The other starter, Tobias Harris is questionable, while sixth man De’Anthony Melton is doubtful with right calf tightness.

None of this comes as a surprise with the Sixers (52-28) being locked into the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs. With nothing to play for in the final two regular season games, Sixers coach Doc Rivers wants to be cautious and rest nagging injuries.

Sources told The Inquirer following Thursday’s home loss to the Miami Heat that Embiid wouldn’t play against the Hawks (41-39).

However, he’s officially listed out with right calf injury recovery on Friday afternoon. Maxey will miss his second game with neck stiffness. Harden is sidelined with what the team is calling left Achilles injury recovery, while Tucker’s diagnosis is right calf tightness.

Harris is listed on the injury report with left hip injury recovery.

A source said the players had an option of staying back in the Philadelphia area following Thursday’s game instead of traveling with their teammates.

Jaden Springer, who led the Delaware Blue Coats to the G League title Thursday, is listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle.

Springer was called up to the Sixers Friday morning after being named G League Finals MVP.

Delaware clinched the title with a 114-110 Game 2 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the best-of-three series. Springer had 21 points and nine rebounds in the clincher. That came after he scored 43 points while making 8 of 13 three-pointers to lead the Blue Coats to 134-120 Game 1 victory.

With the G-League complete, two-way players Mac McClung and Louis King are expected to make their Sixers debuts.

McClung led the Blue Coats with a team-high 30 points and eight assists Thursday night. The point guard won the NBA Slam Dunk contest on Feb. 18 at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

McClung, King and Springer joining the team and the starters having the night off was something Rivers tipped his hand on following Thursday’s loss.

“The G League team is up seven, I think,” he said. ”That’s really important. That really is. You have no idea how important that is.”