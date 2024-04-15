Sixers-Nets takeaways: Riding momentum into postseason; questions about Joel Embiid’s health and more

The 76ers believe their momentum is a positive sign heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament.

But this is another postseason in which Joel Embiid is dealing with an injury. And Tobias Harris receives love from a Hall of Famer after a career milestone.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 107-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Wells Fargo Center.

Riding momentum?

The Sixers (47-35) take a season-best eight-game winning streak into Wednesday’s play-in tourney matchup against the Miami Heat.

Postseason basketball is viewed as a different sport due to an elevated intensity level. However, the Sixers believe how they’ve played during the winning streak will benefit them moving forward.

“It matters for our group,” Harris said. “This season for us, injuries, the ups-and-downs of it, the end of this year the momentum that we had, getting Joel back and really everyone finding the balance on the court as well. I think that’s a very positive sign for us.

“And … we’re a very confident group right now. We’re ready, and we’re excited to get going. So I think the confidence, the morale and spirit of the team is in a very good spot. And we got to go out and show it.”

Embiid’s health

The reigning MVP returned on April 2 after being sidelined two months due to a torn left meniscus. Embiid tweaked the knee during Friday’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and returned to play. However, he missed Sunday’s game for what the Sixers called left knee injury recovery. The team is saying Embiid missed the game for precautionary reasons and he’ll be ready to play against the Heat (46-36).

However, he has a long history of dealing with ailments and injuries heading into the postseason.

“Obviously, we want everyone to be as healthy as possible for a long playoff run,” Harris said. “But we understand the lay of the land, now. But Obviously, we want big fella to be as healthy as possible. And be ready.

“But we also know everybody on this whole team, the whole locker room, has to step up and be ready every single night that we play. What we said all year long is ‘We have to control what we control.’”

With that said, the Sixers are prepared for any scenario regarding injuries.

Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11,0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 33.6 minutes in 39 games this season. The Sixers are 31-8 with him this season and 16-27 without him. However, they won the last three games Embiid has missed.

“It’s extremely concerning,” forward Paul Reed said about the uncertainty concerning Embiid’s health heading in the playoffs.

“But at the end of the day, with Joel or without Joel, we still have to go out there and handle business,” Reed continued. “Obviously, he’s averaging [more than] 30 points. So it would be nice to have him. But we have to be prepared to win without him as well.”

De’Anthony Melton (spine) and Robert Covington (left knee) won’t play on Wednesday. Covington doesn’t appear close to returning. And it’s unlikely that Melton will play in the first round if the Sixers advance there.

Hall of Fame love

Harris moved into 165th place on the NBA all-time scoring list with 14,602 points after scoring 21 points against the Nets (32-50). It was a major accomplishment to Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood, the person he passed on the list.

Harris went into the contest needing just 12 points to pass Haywood’s 14,592. He recorded his 13th point on a three-pointer to make it a 45-34 game with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.

Moments after he was surpassed Haywood congratulated Harris in a video.

“Man, you just had a great career,” Haywood said. “I love it. You know I picked you guys this year to be in the Finals from the East. So congratulations before you get to the Finals. But you got the championship and championships in your sight as well as the Hall of Fame jacket. Yeah!”

Haywood was the ABA’s MVP and Rookie of the Year in 1970, when he scored a league-high 2,519 points for the Denver Rockets. He went on to become a four-time NBA All-Star and a member of the 1980 Los Angeles Lakers championship team that beat the Sixers in the Finals. His No. 24 is retired by the Seattle SuperSonics.

He’s also a friend of the Harris family.

“I’ve always gotten advice from him in my career, early on,” Harris said. “So it’s a blessing [to pass Haywood]. But also a huge achievement and many more to come, God willing. I just got to keep on progressing and moving forward. But it’s a good feeling because he’s such an amazing player.”