James Harden’s hard work this summer is paying off for him and the 76ers. Joel Embiid has a ways to go. And the Sixers’ perimeter defense is a struggle.

Below are my look at three things that stood out during the Sixers’ 90-88 setback to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night at TD Garden.

Harden’s revival

The Sixers point guard is a self proclaimed workaholic.

So not being able to put in the work he normally does in past summers due to hamstring issues was frustrating.

“This summer I had that opportunity to [do it], and up to this point, I feel really good,” he said. “So just continue to put in the work and live with the results. And that’s what I live by.”

The results have enabled Harden to average 33 points on 57.9% shooting through two games. The perennial All-NBA selection also averages eight assists, eight rebounds, one steal and 39 minutes.

On Thursday, he finished with a game-high 31 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block while logging a game-high 40 minutes, 20 seconds.

“A lot of people don’t see the work that I put in,” Harden said. “This scoring and all this other stuff doesn’t come without work, especially [all] people want to talk about all the other stuff that doesn’t really matter. I’m a workaholic, and I love to be in the gym and I love to play basketball.

“So I’ll continue to do that.”

But while he’s pleased with getting back to playing at an elite level, he’s disappointed with his team’s outcomes. The Sixers dropped to 0-2 for the first time since losing the first three games to start the 2017-18 season.

“For me, it’s not even about individual,” Harden said. “Individual is great, and I’ll do whatever it takes for the betterment of this team. But I think all of us need to be playing at a high level and I think that’s part of my job.”

Embiid’s funk

Right now, Embiid isn’t close to his normal level.

The MVP runner-up is averaging 20.5 points and a league fifth-best 13.5 rebounds. However, the center is shooting just 38.5% from the field, including 22.2% on three-pointers.

Embiid has struggled to find his rhythm in the pick-and-roll and has displayed bad body language. He’s also averaging five turnovers. At one point Thursday, the Sixers played better when the five-time All-Star and four-time second-team All-NBA selection was on the bench.

The 28-year-old also looks out of shape. At one point, he checked into the game and quickly became noticeably gased.

Embiid declined to talk about his performance after the game.

Perimeter defensive woes

The Sixers must fix their perimeter defense.

They’re allowing opponents to attempt mostly wide-open three-pointers. The Boston Celtics and Bucks have combined to attempt 77 three-pointers, making 25. The Sixers were fortunate Milwaukee only shot 13 of 42 on three-pointers on Thursday. The Bucks would have put the game away early if they made more threes.