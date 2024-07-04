Sources: Sixers sending Buddy Hield to Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade deal

Buddy Hield’s brief tenure with the 76ers is over.

The team has agreed to send the shooting guard to the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade, sources confirm. The Sixers will receive the Dallas Mavericks’ 2031 second-round pick in return.

Advertisement

Hield failed to live up to lofty expectations after the Sixers acquired him from the Indiana Pacers in a three-team trade on Feb. 8.

» READ MORE: Sources: Sixers express interest in bringing back Philly native Marcus Morris Sr.

“Look, with Joel [Embiid] and Tyrese [Maxey], he puts the fear of God in other teams,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said at the time. “The shots are coming. They’re coming in transition. They’re coming deep. They’re coming off actions. You need to pay a lot of attention to Buddy Hield on the court … and that’s super valuable with Joel and Tyrese in opening up things up for them.”

Hield did put the fear in the New York Knicks before intermission of Game 6 in their first-round matchup with the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center.

Trailing, 36-22, in the second quarter, the Sixers brought him in.

It was a gutsy move by coach Nick Nurse, considering Hield was benched after failing to score on 0-for-2 shooting during a 3-minute, 57-second stint off the bench in the first quarter of the Sixers’ 125-114 Game 3 victory. At that time, he was shooting 1-for-7 — including 0-for-4 from three — in the best-of-seven series. Hield even blew two layups the exact same way in Games 1 and 2.

He averaged 12.2 points and shot 38.9% on three-pointers in 32 games as a Sixer. But at times, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder looked afraid to shoot and passed up scoring opportunities he would have previously seized.

He definitely wasn’t afraid of the moment in Game 6.

And the Sixers went into the locker room up, 54-51, after Hield hit his fifth three-pointer. Led by Hield’s 17 second-quarter points, Philly closed out the half on a 43-18 run. Hield finished the game with 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting from three, though New York ultimately prevailed, 118-115, to clinch the series in six games.

But aside from that game, Hield was a major disappointment.

» READ MORE: Paul Reed’s days in Philly look done as Sixers seek cap space and reload at backup center

The Sixers would have been better off keeping Marcus Morris Sr., who they shipped to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the three-team deal. After being bought out by the Spurs, Morris shot 41.4% on three-pointers in 12 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Morey even admitted after the season that the acquisition didn’t live up to the hype.

“Yeah, I think at no fault of Buddy’s, the fit was less good than I thought,” Morey said. “He got, you know, obviously most of his time was without Joel [who had been sidelined with a knee injury.]. But I thought when Joel was back, that his impact and his shooting, that he’d get more open shots. He didn’t. And so that’s on me that it didn’t work out as we hoped. I still think it was one of the better acquisitions.”

As a free agent, Hield wasn’t expected to return to the Sixers. But with their help, he’s getting another chance to show what he can do with the Warriors.

McCain, Edwards sign

The Sixers announced Thursday that they’ve signed first-round pick Jared McCain and undrafted rookie Justin Edwards to contracts.

McCain, the 16th pick in last week’s NBA draft, signed his standard rookie deal. The 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Duke will make $4 million this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Edwards signed a two-way deal. The former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout will split time this season between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate.

Two-way players are eligible to be active for up to 50 NBA regular-season games. Last season, players on two-way deals earned $559,782, which was half the standard-contract rookie minimum.