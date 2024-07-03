Sources: Sixers express interest in bringing back Philly native Marcus Morris Sr.

Could Marcus Morris Sr. be in line to return to his hometown 76ers?

The Sixers have interest in signing the power forward to a free-agency deal, according to multiple sources. The Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed some level of interest, according to a source.

The North Philly native played in 37 games for his Sixers this past season before being shipped to the San Antonio Spurs in the three-team trade that brought Buddy Hield to Philly.

When Morris left, so did the element of toughness he provided.

The 6-foot-8, 218-pounder’s high basketball IQ, selfless play, and Philly toughness were on full display here. He made the Sixers better not only with his play but with his leadership on and off the court.

Versatile, he played at power forward and center when needed. Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes while shooting 40.0% on three-pointers.

The 34-year-old was honored at City Hall on Jan. 11 for being one of the city’s native sons. He was recognized by the city for his contributions on and off the court. He and his twin brother, Dallas free agent forward Markieff Morris, frequently give back to the community.

Council member Isaiah Thomas organized the City Hall event, honored Morris’ charity and philanthropy work through his Family Over Everything Foundation.

“I’m just grateful,” Morris said. “You know I have been repping my city and doing stuff for my city for a long time. I never, ever looked for recognition or anything like that. It’s not why I do it.

“For them to be recognizing me and my family — not just me, but the last name — is surreal.”

The Morris twins led Prep Charter High School to two PIAA Class AA state championships. Afterward, they spent a year at Apex Academy in Pennsauken before becoming standouts at Kansas.

Morris, a 13-year veteran, came to the Sixers from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1 in the trade that sent James Harden to L.A.

He has career averages of 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds over 13 seasons with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Clippers, and Sixers.