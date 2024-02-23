Tyrese Maxey’s big fourth quarter helps Sixers hold off Cavaliers for much-needed victory

Tyrese Maxey had the mismatch on Evan Mobley with the clock ticking at the top of the key. Still, the 76ers’ All-Star point guard dished to his left to teammate Buddy Hield, who buried the three-pointer that gave the Sixers the cushion they needed over the Cleveland Cavaliers with 31.3 seconds to play.

Just barely.

That big shot by the Sixers’ big trade-deadline acquisition — plus four clutch free throws by Maxey — helped the Sixers survive a late push by the Cavaliers and win 104-97 Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

That three-pointer by Hield gave the Sixers a 100-92 advantage. But then the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland drew a foul beyond the arc and made all three free-throw attempts, before a turnover by the Sixers’ Tobias Harris put the ball in Max Strus’ hands for a layup that suddenly made it a three-point game with 24.1 seconds remaining.

Maxey, though, made all four free throw attempts to close out the game, while Garland missed a three-pointer with 17.2 seconds left.

Still, the Sixers will take any victory these days. They entered Friday with 10 losses in their past 13 games — though one of those three victories was a 123-121 thrilling triumph in Cleveland on Feb. 12. Friday’s matchup became the third consecutive down-to-the-wire meeting between these two teams this season, joining an overtime Cavaliers win in Philly in late November.

Maxey scored 15 of his first 24 points in the final frame, including a three-pointer that put the Sixers up, 95-89, with less than three minutes to play and a tough jumper in traffic to make the score 97-92 with 1:25 to go.

The Sixers initially built a cushion with an 11-0 third-quarter run — sparked by back-to-back three-pointers by Tobias Harris and Hield — to take a 68-57 lead about midway through the quarter. But the Cavaliers answered with their own 10-2 surge, creating a competitive final frame.

The Sixers took advantage of a Cavaliers team playing without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (illness). Yet the Sixers also were not at full strength, playing without newly signed veteran guard Kyle Lowry (return to competition conditioning) while starting forward Nico Batum (hamstring injury recovery) did not enter until the final seconds. They also improved to 7-15 while playing without reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, who continues to recover from knee surgery.

Cameron Payne largely thrived in Lowry’s place, scoring 13 of his 16 bench points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long range. Fellow guard De’Anthony Melton (seven points) also returned from a spine issue that had kept him out for much of the past seven weeks.

Harris overcame a poor shooting start to finish with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Hield totaled 13 points and five rebounds.

The Sixers led, 53-50, at halftime, boosted by a 28-19 rebounding edge over a Cleveland team that entered Friday ranked seventh in the NBA in that category. That helped generate 10 second-chance points and eight more shot attempts before the break.

The Sixers will next play an intriguing Sunday-afternoon game against the Milwaukee Bucks and former coach Doc Rivers, before heading to Boston to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics on Tuesday.

