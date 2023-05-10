Who should and shouldn’t ring the bell before Sixers-Celtics (hint: stay away Jason Kelce!)

Inquiring fans want to know: Who will ring the bell when the Sixers face the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of one of the most consequential series in decades?

The ceremonial bangs are a relatively new ritual. According to The Athletic, ringing the small-ish 200-pound cast iron Liberty Bell replica originated in the 2013-2014 season as a way to give the team and crowds a boost after an abysmal season. It began as a way to thank military personnel and corporate sponsors, growing into a tradition that today features celebrity fans like rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart.

The team has a history of getting well-known names to ring the bell, especially in the playoffs. Either because of our bad luck or the Sixers’ tendency to sometimes collapse in big games, some fans now associate those Philly A-listers with losses.

There are plenty of examples where we’ve gone wrong:

Feb. 5, 2019: Allen Iverson. Toronto Raptors win 119 to 107.

Dec. 20, 2019: Jim Gardner. Dallas Mavericks win 117 to 98.

June 6, 2021: Triple H — and Joel Embiid walked out with him. Atlanta Hawks beat the Sixers 128 to 124

June 16, 2021: Allen Iverson. Atlanta Hawks win 109 to 106

Nov. 28, 2021: Jim Gardner again. Minnesota Timberwolves win 121 to 120

May 5, 2023: Jason Kelce. Boston Celtics win 114 to 102

Sixers GM Daryl Morey — known analytics and chess guy— would surely be quick to point out we shouldn’t draw broad conclusions over such a small sample I quickly Googled. I say, why risk it? The vibes feel so delicate right now and luck isn’t always on our side.

Anyway, here’s unsolicited advice on how to pick a bell ringer.

Who it shouldn’t be?

Sixers fans associate the bell ringer losses with famous people. It’s why you’re seeing so many people asking to bring Gardner back for Game 6. He’s not famous outside of Philly. Except the universe doesn’t punish the city for its famous exports, it punishes us for truly loving people.

The perfect bell ringer is to go with someone well-liked you might not have thought about in a while. Think Wanda Sykes, who rang the bell Sunday, and got us that 116 to 115 victory over the Celtics.

Sports site Crossing Broad recently polled Twitter users on whether Taylor Swift should ring the bell. She is in town for her Eras tour this weekend and she did sing the national anthem at a 2002 Sixers game. Still, she is too famous and the Philly region has a strong Swifty fan base, so too beloved.

Okay, how about the rotisserie chicken man? No, too weird and still too beloved.

Who should it be?

To choose someone unlikeable or too random could also tamper with the basketball-vibe equilibrium. Fans might be punished cosmically for tampering. The ringer needs to have ties to Philly, be a Sixers fan, and be loved. Still, they should be someone unexpected. A name you haven’t heard of in a while but then you go, oh right, I like them!

Wanda Sykes

Hear me out. The comedian rang the bell on Jan. 31, 2022 and the Sixers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 in overtime. She rang the bell Sunday and the Sixers won 116-115 in overtime. She’s a fan, lives in the region, and has a good record.

M. Night Shyamalan

At first glance, you might think the Knock at the Cabin director might be too famous for such a task, but his record speaks for itself. On at least three occasions, the Sixers have won games with Shyamalan ringing the bell.

Ryan Phillippe

The 1990s Cruel Intentions heartthrob is a New Castle, Del. native who has long suffered with the Sixers and he respects the bell. In fact, he almost didn’t ring it again after he was blamed for a 2018 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though this particular game was one where Ben Simmons blamed Thanksgiving food for the lack of spirit during the game, so who can know for sure?

Phillippe did come back almost a year to the day to ring the bell for the Sacramento Kings game where the Sixers won 97-91.

Phillippe makes a good candidate because he has long suffered through The Process, respects the bell, and might be known only to some older fans.

Someone who’s been there through the good and bad

A non-celebrity fan could do it in a “one of us” moment. Maybe a longtime Wells Fargo Center employee who has had to deal with the highs and lows of fans throughout The Process years. Naturally, other fans would be happy for them but our team doesn’t get too excited.

Of course, a small superstition does not determine the outcome of a game. Otherwise, James Harden would have to wear a very bold outfit ahead of every game he’s in.

But a little caution doesn’t hurt.