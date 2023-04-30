NBA playoff predictions: Inquirer experts share their picks for Sixers-Celtics

The 76ers play Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Monday, starting what is expected to be the biggest challenge they face this postseason. Boston, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, is the favorite come out of the conference and reach the Finals, so the Sixers have their work cut out for them.

The Inquirer polled its writers for their opinions on the Sixers-Celtics series. Find their predictions below:

Sixers beat writer Gina Mizell

Joel Embiid’s timetable — and effectiveness if/when he does return — is obviously the most massive of variables. Yet this was going to be the Sixers’ toughest playoff matchup even at full strength. The Celtics showed some cracks in that Hawks series, but they ultimately have too much talent and depth on both ends of the floor. Celtics in 6, and that’s only if Embiid comes back by the time this series shifts to Philly.

Prediction: Celtics in 6

Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey

The 76ers posted a 12-5 record this season in games without Joel Embiid. While that’s impressive, the Sixers must rely heavily on Embiid to beat the Celtics in a playoff series. While he looked good shooting the ball after Sunday’s practice, the MVP favorite is still dealing with a sprained right knee. He also has yet to practice, and is listed as doubtful for Game 1. Embiid not only has to play for them to win, he must play at an elite level. It’s going to be hard to sustain the level of play needed to beat Boston in a series with a sprained lateral collateral ligament.

Prediction: Celtics in 6.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Can the Sixers make the necessary adjustments to beat Boston without Joel Embiid?

Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski

So the Celtics beat the Sixers in three of the teams’ four games this season. And the Sixers needed a nearly superhuman effort from Joel Embiid to win just that one time. And the Celtics were missing two of their top players that night. And a knee injury has hobbled Embiid for this series. And the Celtics have the personnel to give James Harden and Tyrese Maxey fits on the perimeter. To say this series will be an uphill climb for the Sixers does a disservice to hills. Celtics in 6.

Prediction: Celtics in 6

Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes

This is the end. Disaster looms. Joel Embiid’s mobility is what makes him special. His knee injury diminishes his greatest advantage. It makes him Marc Gasol. You cannot beat these Celtics with Marc Gasol. The Sixers have played through Embiid all year, on both ends of the floor. They can score with the Celtics, but the absence of dominant help defense from Embiid in the middle will unleash the best of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden will be muzzled. Their best hope: Tobias Harris turns into Jimmy Butler. As such: Celtics in 5. James Harden opts out. Doc Rivers gets fired. Joel Embiid demands a trade. Process: Failed.

Prediction: Celtics in 5