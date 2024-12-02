Sixers hope to settle center position and land consecutive wins for first time this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76ers will attempt to do something Tuesday they’ve been unable to accomplish since last season: Win consecutive games.

A win over the Charlotte Hornets would give them two successive victories for the first time since ending the 2023-24 regular-season with nine straight. This contest at the Spectrum Center will also serve as an NBA Cup East Group A finale for both teams.

The Sixers (4-14, 1-2 group play) and Hornets (6-14, 0-3) are both eliminated from advancing to the knockout round. So this matchup is about gaining positive momentum. And for the Sixers, that would involve building on Saturday’s 111-96 road triumph over the Detroit Pistons.

» READ MORE: Young wings Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin make a strong case to stay in the Sixers’ rotation

They played their best game of the season in Detroit despite playing without four players and losing center Andre Drummond to a sprained right ankle early in the contest. The center will miss the next three games and be reevaluated this weekend.

“It’s about keep working, getting where we want to get, keep improving and get better every game,” Guerschon Yabusele said following Monday’s practice at Queens University. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us like we did in the last game, play together and learn to get better.”

There is one big outstanding question as the Sixers try to complete their rare feat: Who’s starting at center?

Seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid didn’t make the two-game road trip because of left knee injury management and personal reasons. The 2023 league MVP has only played in four games this season, with Drummond receiving the bulk of the starts in Embiid’s place.

“If I had to answer this right now, which I don’t, probably with a veteran guy [Yabusele],” coach Nick Nurse said of who will start. “But I am open to seeing it. I am a little bit focused on our last game and the next opponent. I’m yet to sit down and start pushing the rotations’ pencil around a little bit. So I would say it’s open.”

Yabusele, at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, is a power forward who had to play a lot center because of the Sixers’ needs. He’s already started four games at the position.

Bona has averaged just 5.2 minutes in 12 appearances. But he did play well as the backup center after Drummond was injured Saturday. The 6-8, 235-pounder had four points, five rebounds and three blocks while logging 19 minutes, 38 seconds.

“I would say now the depth chart, if that’s what you want to call it, would be Yabu, Bona and K.J. Martin [who stands 6-6] at the five right now,” Nurse said. “That takes two of our fours and slides them up. And that means some of the wings will move to the four, kind of the domino effect of pushing people up.”

That’s not an ideal situation for the Sixers. However, things could have been worse, as Drummond’s ankle injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.

While it’s not a high-ankle sprain, the Sixers said it was a high-grade sprain. A Grade 1 sprain is a mild sprain with slight stretching or microscopic tearing of the ligament. A Grade 2 sprain is a moderate one with a partial tear of the ligament, while Grade 3 sprains are severe with a complete tear of the ligament.

» READ MORE: So far, the Sixers have been NBA’s biggest disappointment. They’re determined to change that

Drummond suffered the injury while landing after a put-back basket. He fell on the court and remained there for a couple of minutes, noticeably in pain. He had to be helped up and was unable to put any pressure on his foot as he was helped to the locker room.

Drummond, who was wearing a walking boot, called the fall “scary.”

“It definitely wasn’t great. It wasn’t great, but I’m tough,” he said Monday. “I started moving around a little bit better the next morning, today a little bit better, too. I walked up and down a little bit to see what kind of pressure I can take. A few days away, I should be alright.”

Drummond was asked how many weeks he expects to miss with the injury.

“Weeks?” he said. “Days. I recover fast, man. I’m staying on top of it. Just doing what the doctors tell me to do and when it’s time for me to come back, I’ll come back. My plan is to come back soon.”

Caleb Martin (upper back soreness), Kyle Lowry (strained right hip), Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness) were full participants at Monday’s practice after being sidelined against the Pistons. Lowry has missed five games and Martin has been sidelined two games.

Remember Micić?

The Sixers used the 52nd overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft to select Serbian player Vasilije Micić. Remaining overseas, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder would go on to be considered one of Europe’s top point guards.

But on Dec. 8, 2020, the Sixers traded his rights along with Al Horford, Théo Maledon and a top-six protected 2025 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and Vincent Poirier while also receiving a trade exception.

Micić made his NBA debut on Oct. 27, 2023, and was traded to the Hornets on Feb. 8. The 24-year-old averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 assists in 30 games, with 21 starts last season, for the Hornets.

With LaMelo Ball sidelined, Micić was back in the starting lineup the last two games. And he averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.5 assists in contests against the Atlanta Hawks (Saturday) and New York Knicks (Friday).