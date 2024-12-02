Young wings Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin make a strong case to stay in the Sixers’ rotation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76ers still have a long way to go.

But they’re definitely not going anywhere if they continue to resemble an old, slow, and small team. As we’ve learned, the Sixers’ older acquisitions can’t keep up with younger and athletic opponents. That’s not a knock. It’s just the reality of Father Time.

So coach Nick Nurse deserves credit for relying on his young reserve wings, Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin, in the last two games.

Martin, who turns 24 on Jan. 6, rewarded Nurse with season-highs of 19 points and six rebounds along with a career-high-tying three blocks Saturday in a 111-96 road victory over the Detroit Pistons. He made 7 of 8 shots and went 4 of 5 from the foul line in a season-high 27 minutes, 8 seconds.

“He brought athleticism, obviously,” Nurse said. “He’s able to switch out onto pretty much anybody on the perimeter, keep them in front with some physicality. He made some timely cuts to the rim, made a couple of threes, and just was on the glass. He was doing a good job on everything.”

The same can be said about Council.

The 23-year-old second-year player had a season-high 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the foul line while playing 26:39 against Detroit. This came one game after he had 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds while logging a season-best 26:40 in a 122-115 overtime loss at home to the Houston Rockets.

Council’s success is the result of playing free and having a better understanding of his role.

“You saw Ricky Council for the second night in a row now, when he got in the game … he knew, ‘I’m supposed to play hard,’” Tyrese Maxey said. “‘I’m supposed to crash. I’m supposed to guard and defend the best offensive player out there. And I do what I do in transition, score the ball.’ Now you’ve got an open spot.”

It’s also worth noting that Council and Martin are both extremely athletic players capable of keeping up with the swift Maxey in transition. Two of the All-Star point guard’s assists Saturday came on alley-oops to Council and Martin.

Both players also hit timely three-pointers that displayed their versatility. That’s a great thing because the Sixers need to surround Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George with versatile and athletic role players capable of playing on both ends of the floor.

“This was, like, big for my confidence,” Martin said of Saturday’s performance. “Obviously, when I was in Houston [for his first three NBA seasons], I started, and years prior, I still played a lot. Then obviously, last year ... me not playing and stuff like that.

“But having my teammates and my dad [former NBA player Kenyon Martin] in my corner just telling me to keep my head right, that was big. And then obviously this year and like I said at training camp and media day, I know I have a whole lot of opportunity to showcase what I can do still, so it’s been big for me.”

But he’s not the only one benefiting from this opportunity.

If the Sixers (4-14) have learned one thing recently, it’s that they need to keep Martin and Council in the rotation — at least for the foreseeable future.

They’re going to make their fair share of mistakes. But at the same time, the duo’s blend of athleticism and basketball IQ is unmatched off the bench.

It doesn’t make sense for them to sit, especially when they’re outperforming the older and slower veterans.