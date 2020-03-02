Looking ahead, in the next seven drafts, four of the Clippers’ first-round picks are promised elsewhere and the other three are subject to swaps. Of course, if the team can remain a contender for that period of time, the swaps probably won’t happen, and the picks themselves probably won’t be that high. It is a tightrope, but they are walking it well at the moment. Aside from Terance Mann, a rookie who plays only rarely, there are no players on the roster drafted by the Clippers.