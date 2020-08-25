Now that Brett Brown is out as coach of the 76ers, his replacement is the talk of the NBA. The Inquirer reported earlier Tuesday that Mike Brown could be in the mix for the Sixers’ vacant head-coaching job.
Should the underachieving team go for an experienced coach? A young coach? A woman coach?
The options are many. And so were suggestions from the Twitter universe.
