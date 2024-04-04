‘We’re still trying’: Sixers not ready to rule out De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington for season

MIAMI — The 76ers have yet to rule out De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington returning to play this season. But based on what coach Nick Nurse said Thursday, it could come to that as the team’s best perimeter defenders remain sidelined.

“I think we’re still trying with both of them, right?” Nurse said. “I think we’re still trying. I think they’re getting on the court. That’s always a good sign so I think they’re still a little ways away.”

Covington has been sidelined since Dec. 30 with a bone bruise in his left knee. Meanwhile, Melton played in five games since Dec. 30 with a spine injury. He has not played since Feb. 27, sitting out 19 consecutive games — including Thursday’s contest against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

“I think there’s some — once you get on the court [for workouts] and go through some stuff — there’s always some time that needs to pass and they gotta play against live competition, all that kind of stuff,” Nurse said. “So we’re trying.

“I don’t think we’ll rule them out unless we absolutely have to for good, but we’ll see.

Melton was in the midst of his best season. The sixth-year veteran averaged a career-best 11.6 points to go with 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals. He was second in the league in steals and one of the deflection leaders before his injury.

“He was a starter for us, right?” Nurse said. “You know? He was a starter for us. He started a lot of games a year ago. He was a very good defensive player. He can make the open shot, like you said, he makes good plays and makes good reads on the defensive end, and he’s an experienced guy.”

The Sixers acquired Covington in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1. The reserve small forward averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.1 minutes.